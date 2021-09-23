Daily Multiples: A Pontefract punt on the horses and Napoli to help the cross-sport double

Ballintoy to take her place on the Ponty throne

Leg 1: Back Ballintoy Harbour @ 13/2 in the 16:05 at Pontefract

No. 4 (4) Ballintoy Harbour (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 83

Nothing stood out for me at Newmarket on the opening day of the Cambridgeshire meeting on Thursday, but you can click here to read Ryan Moore's thoughts on his rides at HQ. I am off to Pontefract, and hopefully some better results following Barn Owl's defeat yesterday.

Ballintoy Harbour is a runner, and it's where Game Of Thrones is filmed apparently, I say apparently, as I am in a small, select and exclusive club, as I have never seen a single episode of "G.O.T". If only there had been a window to set aside such time to devote to the entire series.

If there was a character to be included called "The Sprint King", trainer Paul Midgley would be made for the role, and his credentials are to the fore handling speedsters in the 5f dash at 16:05. He is triple-handed, but out of his trio, Ballintoy Harbour could be the one to surprise.

She ran poorly at Thirsk two weeks ago, but she raced for a fair way somewhat isolated and was drawn on the wrong side of the track. She also failed to break away as quickly as she did earlier in the season.

The 3yo has progressed this term however, and clocked a good time winning at Newmarket in beating Clarendon House - a horse who subsequently won his next two starts. Ballintoy Harbour also ran a 10.19 sectional in that and I am convinced she is better on quick ground at 5f, as she was very fast from the front winning at Newcastle at the beginning of her 2021 campaign.

A return to Pontefract is also a plus, as she clearly liked the "broken bridge" as a youngster when winning here, with Midgley suggesting she could be up to some black type in the future.

Fossos can be the fastest

Leg 2: Back Fossos @ 5/2 in the 17:15 at Pontefract

No. 4 (6) Fossos (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Ella McCain

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 54

We go sprinting again for the final race at Ponte Carlo and I am relying on my old chum Tim Easterby to provide a winner with Fossos the front-runner. Good name for a G.O.T character?

Those self-same plans were attempted over 6f at the course last time out, and while it appeared Ella McCain might have gone too hard with the lead, he over-raced in the early part, and certainly didn't run any outrageous furlong for furlong times. For me, he didn't really see out the 6f, and he essentially set the race up for course specialist Mr Orange. And no one beats Mr Orange at Pontefract. Fossos was matched at 2.226/5 in-play there from a 21.020/1 price pre-race.

Dropping back to 5f with the headgear retained on quick ground are all factors that give him a better chance, as he does look as though he could improve on his rating of 54 judged on his Southwell and Redcar victories.

The two best drawn horses on the inside are badly out of form, and Jorvick Prince in box one never makes the running, which could open up the inside for Fossos to grab the rail.

A stiff 5f looks his bag, as he wasn't nimble enough for Catterick where he finished fourth in August.

Daily Multi-Sports Double

Leg 1: Back Tribal Art - 15:55 Newmarket @ 7/4

Timeform says: "Tribal Art is a three-year-old on the up having won three times already this year, and he did especially well to reel in another in-form rival off a steady gallop at Carlisle last time. A subsequent 3lb rise in the weights probably underestimates his authority on the day and he is expected to complete a hat-trick at the main expense of Boltaway."

Leg 2: Back Napoli HT/Napoli FT v Sampdoria @ 15/8 (KO: 17:30) @ 15/8

Chloe Beresford says: "Napoli have looked superb under Luciano Spalletti, notching a win over Juventus and a draw away to Leicester City in the past week alone. They have been on fire in attack and solid in defence, working well as a unit to create chances for their attack while denying their opponents the time and space they need to cause problems."

