Daily Multiples: A 10/1 boosted Sedgefield double and goals expected at St James' Park

More than a little life in Montanna as a future stayer

Leg 1: Back Montanna @ 5/1 in the 15:30 at Sedgefield

No. 6 Montanna SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Peter Bowen

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 118

A decent renewal of the Durham National awaits with Shark Hanlon's Hewick running from 142 as the top weight, so he might have his work cut out.

Last year's winner Red Giant is creeping back into form and has been backed this morning on the Sportsbook but my preference is for Montanna at 5/1 - with stamina very much his strong suit.

He landed a novices' handicap chase over 3m3f at the track in August and ran well behind an improving young chaser at Uttoxeter on his most recent start.

The 7yo could be even better granted this 3m5f distance today as he is a thorough stayer and presented with some decent ground which he enjoys, he can run a big race for the Bowens from 118.

Different has the tools to hunt down rivals

Leg 2: Back A Different Kind @ 1/2 in the 17:15 at Sedgefield

No. 2 A Different Kind (Ire) SBK 8/13 EXC 1.69 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

A much shorter price for our second selection of the day at 4/9, but it's very hard to see A Different Kind getting beaten in the closing bumper.

Don McCain's youngster looked a smart prospect indeed when winning on debut over course and distance by 15L with a dominant performance even if he still looked a little green in the closing stages. Star Vantage set a good pace and A Different Kind picked him off and after the turn for home and fairly whizzed downhill.

The ground had changed that day with some soft conditions, but the sectional data indicated a decent time.

His main rival in the betting is Just Paddy's Band, but his victory was not so impressive on the clock and the selection looks quite a stout stayer for the future.

McCain's horses are also in form operating at 35% in the last two weeks.

***

Daily Multi-Sports Double

Leg 1: Back River Eden - 14:50 Naas @ 11/2

Mark Milligan says: "River Eden remains a filly to be a positive about and makes plenty of appeal on turf debut. That impressive opening performance is still relatively fresh in the memory and I've got high hopes that she can still go on to be a pattern-class performer."

Leg 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Newcastle v Tottenham (KO: 16:30) @ 3/4

Mark O'Haire says: "This term, Newcastle's games are averaging the third-highest xG figure per-game and that's encouraging enough to support goals today, particularly with Spurs arriving at this contest with just three away Premier League clean sheets in their last 17 road trips. Even so, the visitors have also notched in 29 of their last 31 meetings with the Magpies."

