Daily Multiples: A 50/1 Newbury double and we're going for goals in Sweden

Tabdeed to win Hackwood again

Leg 1: Back Tabdeed @ 3/1 in the 15:00 at Newbury

No. 4 (4) Tabdeed SBK 10/3 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Charlie Appleby for once let us down yesterday, although he does have some credit in the bank.

On with Saturday's selections and the Hackwood is under the microscope and I am hoping Tabdeed can repeat his success in the race 12 months ago - claiming a decent scalp when beating The Tin Man.

He has been lightly raced in his career but has a good record on turf and looked pretty good coming from off the pace to win last year's renewal. That seems the perfect set-up for him with the way he can switch off out the back.

A comeback at Newcastle last time should put him spot on for this.

Rock with Seattle

Leg 2: Back Seattle Rock @ 9/2 in the 16:10 at Newbury

No. 4 (3) Seattle Rock SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Sylvester Kirk

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 93

Seattle Rock is often chalked up at big odds, which is a surprise considering her smart juvenile form, and once again she's a big price at 7/1 for a handicap run today.

She has competed at a higher level for much of her career and was only touched off by a well-ridden winner at Listed level from Sandown last time.

Course and distance form is in the bag when winning a novice previously at the track with a clever ride from the front as she wound up the pace.

There's a bit of a quirk with her as she often flashes the tail, but she's interesting from her mark today.

***

Daily Multi-Sports Double

Leg 1: Back Kings Lynn to Win 15:00 Newbury @ 5/2

Progressive sprinter representing bang-in-form yard who had very little luck in two very respectable defeats at Royal Ascot last month. Trip and ground ideal here and should have race run to suit.

Leg 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Landskrona v Trelleborgs (KO: 14:00) @ Evs

A top of the table clash in Sweden that is fancied to produce goals. Both teams have averaged around 2.7 goals per game in their 11 league matches so far, and with today's game being a potentially pivotal six-pointer, that goals trend is set to continue.