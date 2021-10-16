Daily Multiples: A 33/1 Champions Day boost and more goals in West London

Minzaal's big price tempting for the first leg

Leg 1: Back Minzaal @ 9/1 in the 14:00 at Ascot

No. 11 (4) Minzaal (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 16 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Two bets at Ascot today for the highlight of the calendar season and horses very much out to earn those last points in the competitive Champions Series, and hopefully we can fare better and improve on yesterday's second and third places.

Minzaal looked a high class sprinter last season when landing the Gimcrack in breathtaking fashion, a display that highlighted him as all speed and so much natural pace, and he certainly looked a Group 1 horse on that occasion and was mentioned as a Commonwealth Cup candidate.

Injury robbed sprint fans of seeing him for most of this campaign, but he made an encouraging return to the track following his leg injury with a run over 5f at Ascot last time behind Tis Marvellous. The soft ground wasn't ideal and he stayed on to the near side despite looking rusty - which was understandable.

He still has the potential to reach top level status and at the price of 9/1 for a return to his optimum trip should see him in a better light with a run under his belt.

Today the day for revenge

Leg 2: Back Adayar @ 2/1 in the 15:50 at Ascot

No. 5 (9) Adayar (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

There's not much to split Adayar and Mishriff on form and price, but Adayar beat Mishriff in the King George and I am backing him to conquer again despite the wide draw.

Part of an exceptional crop of 3yos this term, his latest run in the Arc saw him fade in the closing stages. His jockey William Buick said he didn't like the heavy ground, and he found himself in front due to keenness and that took its toll at the end as he appeared not stay, which is a strange thing to say for a Derby winner. Maybe he is getting quicker as the season has progressed?

His trainer Charlie Appleby will be campaigning him next season over 1m2f and 1m4f on decent ground, and today's surface will be more beneficial than in France.

He also missed a prep race ahead of Longchamp and I am not worried about the drop back to 1m2f today, but I am slightly concerned with the draw in nine as Swinley Bottom hits the runners quickly and one place you don't want to be early on is trapped out off the fence.

***

Daily Multi-Sports Double

Leg 1: Back Al Aasy to Place - 15:50 Ascot @ 9/4

Kevin Blake says: "I've long thought that a drop to a shorter trip was just what Al Aasy wanted and this course and distance may well prove to be ideal for him. He is likely to be completely overlooked in the market and with Jim Crowley being under zero pressure on him, I hope he rides him with loads of patience and creeps into the race late on. I suspect he will surprise people with how well he runs."

Leg 2: Back Both Teams to Score in Brentford v Chelsea (KO: 17:30) @ 19/20

Dave Tindall says: "Anyone who watched Brentford's 3-3 draw against Liverpool will surely be a little tempted by the Over 2.5 Goals price of 2.0811/10 on the Exchange. If Brentford do find the net, I have my doubts that it would come in a Bees win to nil. In other words I like Chelsea to find the net too."

