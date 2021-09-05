Daily Multiples: A 25/1 York double and Italy to beat the Swiss again

A return to Knavesmire to bring out the best in Pivoine

Leg 1: Back Pivoine @ 13/2 in the 16:50 at York

No. 1 (4) Pivoine (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 93

Sunday sees Andrew Balding's grand servant Pivoine line up on the Knavesmire and he looks massively overpriced at 13/2. While he has some young guns to contend with in a decent 1m2f handicap, a return to York is a huge plus.

It's a track he seems to save his best for, especially on quick ground, and back in 2019 he enjoyed a big payday by winning the John Smith's Cup. That season he went on to compete at Group Level, and at the prices, I would rather have him onside than Aramaic, who at 6/4 looks pretty short judged on a Musselburgh maiden win.

He was unlucky over course and distance in May in a big field 0-100, as he met trouble inside the final couple of furlongs.

Today represents a drop in class and his record in Class 3 races reads 1011.

Holding out for a Tuer hero

Leg 2: Back Emaraty Hero @ 9/5 in the 17:20 at York

No. 6 (9) Emaraty Hero SBK 6/4 EXC 2.6 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Pierre-Louis Jamin

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 74

It's been an excellent 2021 for trainer Grant Tuer, who from 162 runners has had 40 winners and 42 placed horses. Maintaining a 25% win-rate is very impressive for any yard and his skills have been well advertised time and time again. Six Strings is one runner, who has improved nearly 20lb this term, and he sends out Emaraty Hero in the final race at York.

He holds strong claims from a personal best last time out at Musselburgh. The step up to 1m4f was very much what he needed and his closing sectional three from home was the quickest in the field as he was shaken up off a good pace set. Once the front-runner waved enough in that, the 4yo asserted strongly, even at a speed track, and he saw out the distance very well.

Another 0-80 awaits, but he won with so much in hand last time, he could still be ahead of his 6lb higher mark - although half of that is offset by Pierre-Louis Jamin.

***

Daily Multi-Sports Double

Leg 1: Back Master Milliner - 16:20 York @ 6/1

Timeform says: "Master Milliner has been in better heart than recent form figures would suggest and he can cash in on a lenient mark. Master Milliner won at Kempton on his final start last season and he returned with a victory at Goodwood before striking at Salisbury. He was disappointing on his next outing but hasn't been beaten far the last twice and the handicapper has given him a chance."

Leg 2: Back Italy to beat Switzerland (KO: 19:45) @ 19/20

Dan Fitch says: "Italy's long unbeaten record was preserved in midweek, but the European Championship winners dropped points in a 1-1 home draw with Bulgaria. That result makes this game a very important one, with Switzerland four points behind, but with two games in hand. Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 during the group stage of the Euros and even as the visitors, the 19/20 for the away win is value."

