Daily Multiples: A 12/1 boost at Wolverhampton and Russia to love for the sports wager

We continue the diet of all-weather racing on Saturday night and there is a cracking 0-95 handicap that sits as the feature race this evening, with a host of powerful Newmarket yards sending runners for this.

One such is Roger Varian's Bashosh - who looked a tremendous prospect when he won on debut by four lengths at Leicester despite being carried across the track. There was a yawning gap back to the third in that by 16 lengths. He wasn't as impressive at Doncaster on his second outing, winning at a short price, but the race didn't exactly pan out for him as the second and third were more positively ridden - but he still won.

His first defeat came at Redcar last time in a field of three and a steadily run affair completely went against him over 1m2f, although the winner Sea La Rosa is a decent horse and Bashosh was matched at 1.21/5 in-running. We can take a positive view of the form as Sea La Rosa ran well in a top fillies' handicap at the Ebor meeting recently and the second has subsequently hacked up in a maiden.

Up in trip to 1m4f tonight and a faster pace will bring out the best in the selection.

With six runners all holding claims in the 20:30, the market is very much as open as the form lines suggest although with a couple of potential doubtful stayers in Adaay Dream and Fort Maddox Brown, I've whittled the field down to my selection in Dark Esteem.

The 3yo seems to save his best for Wolverhampton and produced a personal best run at the track last time out, asserting to win over tonight's distance in good fashion. The sectional data from the race was positive and they finished well strung out. He overcame a position five wide from the turn when he was rousted to get in touch, but he produced a strong late burst to win going away, despite veering to his left.

He had previously ran well at the Midlands circuit in May from a poor draw and wide position and a rise of 6lb will be slightly negated with the booking of 3lb apprentice Mark Crehan.

Leg 1: Back Praiano - 14:20 Haydock @ 4/1

Kevin Blake says: "The son of Dubawi had looked a potential big improver when making a winning handicap debut at Leicester last month, but was denied his chance to build on that win due to notably poor luck in running on his next start at Sandown. Nothing went right for him on the day, but he still finished off the race strongly to come home in a never-nearer fourth. He is selected to get back on track in this contest."

Leg 2: Back Russia Win to Nil v Cyprus(KO: 17:00) @ 10/11

Dan Fitch says: "Cyprus lost 3-0 away in Malta in midweek and it was the third time that they've failed to find the net. Russia are second in Group H on goal difference, after keeping a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with the leaders Croatia in their last outing. Back Russia to win to nil."

