Daily Multiple: Sea and Hat for the racing double and USA can help the multi-sport wager

Song to sing at Stratford

Leg 1: Back Dylan's Sea Song 13/2 in the 13:57 at Stratford

No. 2 Dylan's Sea Song SBK 11/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Mark Usher

Jockey: James Davies

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 98

The opening race at Stratford is a mares' hurdle and won't take a lot of winning. Costly Diamond is an obvious one but she's short enough in the market for a race of this nature.

I will take a chance on Dylan's Sea Song, with the angle being the step up in trip will suit to 2m3f.

She finished third at Market Rasen last time but she was very impressive to win at Huntingdon back in May - scooting up by six lengths in a similar sort of grade. She wasn't stopping in that and galloped on strongly. That stamina could be a great asset here and she's adaptable with the ground.

Hat to get home in feature

Leg 2: Back Out The Hat 9/4 in the 14:50 at Redcar

No. 4 (1) Out The Hat SBK 9/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Jedd O'Keeffe

Jockey: Jack Garritty

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 88

A mixed bag for the feature 0-95 handicap with a few out-of-form older horses, but one that stands out rather obviously is Out The Hat. He's the only 3yo in the line-up and he's progressive.

All ground comes alike to him and he was a fairly useful juvenile, which means he is still well treated here.

He scored at Haydock last time with a length win, but he was very impressive at Hamilton in his previous start when he made the running. Up in grade, he can handle the opposition today.

***

Daily Multi-Sports Double

Leg 1: Back Flagged to Win 15:20 Curragh @ 11/2

Leg 2: Back USA to Win v Canada (KO: 22:15) @ 4/6

