Daily Multiples: An 11/2 racing double and Red Devils to help the 10/1 sports wager

Easterby sprinter looks the one to beat

Leg 1: Back Albegone @ 13/8 in the 16:53 at Redcar

No. 11 (11) Albegone SBK 15/8 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 65

Blinkers have proved to be a revelation for Tim Easterby's Albegone, and it's hard to get away from the 6/4 favourite in his bid for a hat-trick for the final race at Redcar this afternoon.

Visually he couldn't have been more impressive at Hamilton just three days ago and looked a sprinter absolutely miles ahead of his mark. Going into the dip he travelled with ease and beat the second, a consistent and well-treated horse, never coming off the bridle. He clocked a time a tick over a minute in that, with the ground heavy.

He had previously bolted up at Musselburgh by an even bigger margin, and while he has a 12lb penalty to shoulder, he still looks well ahead of his mark. Blinkers have really made the difference with Albegone.

Owl looks a barnstorming bet

Leg 2: Back Barn Owl @ 11/10 in the 19:15 at Kempton

No. 2 (2) Barn Owl SBK 1/1 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 91

A small field awaits for the best race of the evening at Kempton, and front-running tactics could be key to dominating this 0-95.

Barn Owl made all to win a strong handicap at Beverley, with times suggesting the ground was fast that day. He completely dominated with steady, controlled sectionals, to win what traditionally has been an excellent race down the years. The second at Beverley, Titian, is a useful horse too.

From 91, considering his pedigree, there is a lot more improvement to come, especially with his trainer Roger Charlton placing the first-time headgear on tonight. Charlton also knows the family well and he has Bullfinch and Thorn as relations, who both won in the Rothschild silks on the all-weather.

Daily Multi-Sports Double

Leg 1: Back Curtiz - 16:02 Goodwood @ 9/4

Timeform says: "Curtiz completed a hat-trick with the minimum of fuss at Epsom earlier this month, drawing clear late on to win easily by two and a half lengths. This will be tougher now up to a BHA mark of 78, but he is clearly going the right way and remains very much one to be positive about. This idiosyncratic track is unlikely to hold any fears for him either given how well he handled Epsom."

Leg 2: Back Man Utd Win and Both teams to Score v West Ham @ (KO: 19:45) @ 19/10

Dan Fitch says: "A Manchester United win and both teams to score landed at the weekend and is 19/10 on this occasion. Both teams have scored in five of Manchester United's six games this season and with Solskjaer bound to make some changes in defence and the possibility of Antonio returning, West Ham seem set to find the net."