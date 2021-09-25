Daily Multiples: A boosted 22/1 Newmarket double and a comfortable win for the Reds

Royal Lodge success awaits

Leg 1: Back Coroebus @ 9/4 in the 13:50 at Newmarket

No. 1 (2) Coroebus (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Andrew Balding's Masekela sets a good standard for this year's Royal Lodge - rated 107 and second to Native Trail in the Superlative earlier in the season. And he's the right price at 15/8, but not the selection.

Coroebus looked a very smart prospect winning on debut. He beat the Queen's colt Saga on quick ground, a horse who had the benefit of experience. Coroebus' jockey William Buick never had to get serious on his mount and he was merely pushed out hands and heels, with the front two a mile clear of the third. Saga has subsequently gone on to score to boost the form.

Like many of the Dubawi stock, he looked a powerful horse and seemed to move well on the quick ground at Newmarket on his debut. With Group 1 entries, he'll need to run to fair figure to beat the favourite, and his trainer Charlie Appleby continues to maintain his healthy strike-rare.

Piffle can add to her win tally

Leg 2: Back Piffle @ 5/1 in the 16:50 at Newmarket

No. 8 (13) Piffle (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 81

The fillies' nursery at 16:50 looks a deep race although a very open feel with the betting wide open. The favourite was 5/1 this morning and that could change.

Ed Walker's Piffle looks to have a good attitude and has won twice this term already. Her first success at Windsor in July wasn't the strongest piece of form in the world, but she bettered that with an improved effort to land the money at Goodwood earlier this month. There was a fair bit to like about that win as she was covered up away from the pace, then switched out to unleash a run down the straight, with her best two sectionals in the middle part of the race sub-11 seconds.

I thought she travelled nicely and could be better than today's mark.

The fact they went a good pace at Goodwood bodes well for a bigger field at HQ today. She gets in from 81 and is bred to stay further.

***

Daily Multi-Sports Double

Leg 1: Back Outside World - 16:50 Newmarket @ 9/2

Timeform says: "Mark Johnston saddled the winner of this race in 2019 and Outside World could be another for the yard. She displayed a willing attitude when striking on nursery debut at Goodwood and she shapes as though she could have even more to offer over this longer trip."

Leg 2: Back Liverpool Win to Nil v Brentford (KO: 17:30) @ 6/4

Alan Dudman says: "I can understand the price at 40/85 for Liverpool to win, and the first reaction is to explore ways of boosting this. Liverpool are keeping clean sheets for fun with shut-outs in four of their five matches, so the away win to nil is the recommended bet."

