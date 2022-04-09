Aintree Festival Day 3 Daily Multiple: Play two at huge odds for final day each-way double

Don't go cold on last year's second J'Ai Froid

Back J'Ai Froid @ 22/1 in the 13:45 at Aintree

No. 3 J'ai Froid (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 42 Trainer: L J Morgan

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 143

J'Ai Froid looked a horse to follow for this season following a highly productive hurdles' campaign 12 months ago, but he's been a disappointment over fences in his three starts and hasn't moved on from a glimmer of promise at Hexham.

The fences idea has been shelved and he is back over hurdles today, and indeed back in this race in which he was second in last term from a mark of 143.

Last year's edition was on good to soft, and the rain could do with arriving with some forecast for the day as it will aid his chances. Hometown Boy travelled the best in 2021 to win and survived an almighty blunder at the end, while J'Ai Froid made a bit of a mess of the first two hurdles in the straight but he did rally and fight back having been ridden prominently on the pace.

The time was a fair one in comparison to better races on the card that day, and the selection looks an out-and-out stayer that prefers bigger fields at a strong pace.

With only three runs this season, his campaign hasn't been tough and you can forget about the run in Grade 2 company last time over fences. He's back on 143 and at a massive price I'll play him each-way for the first leg. And hopefully Jay Freud (as I heard someone call him) can get back on track as he has some very decent members in his family including The Listener.

Play it again Sam with Shomen

Back Shomen Uchi @ 12/1 in the 18:20 at Aintree

No. 16 Shomen Uchi (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 18 Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Bumper time for me and the Grade 2, a race which good old Megastar of Gary Moore won back in 2010. We've got the Extra Place Special too and Sam Thomas can round off a good season making his mark as a trainer with a big Saturday winner. Although granted at 18:20, there might be a few sore heads in Liverpool.

This rookie travelled very nicely on his debut at Wincanton over Christmas and hit 2.0621/20 in the run from 7/1 in what appeared a good race on paper.

He made no mistake at Hereford and won by 10L hard held. The sectional data was positive too earning a "fast" upgrade with the strong early and late pace at a finishing speed of 102.09%.

Shomen Uchi whizzed away from his rivals with half a mile to go, and he didn't look short of pace with the way he breezed around the tight turn for home at Hereford.

Thomas has introduced some nice youngsters this term for Dai Walters and with 19 winners from 98 runners at 20%, he strikes me as a trainer that doesn't have horses for a social runner. He's out of Haras de la Hetraie resident Great Pretender, who has produced so many quality NH horses down the years, and the selection looks good for a step up in class.

April single bet winners

Hammersmith 7/2 placed

Entropy 11/1 placed

Star Of Lady M 17/2 Won

Boardman 20/1 placed

Drombeg Banner 6/1 Won

Magic Haze placed 9/2

March single bet winners:

Merry Mistress 13/8 Won

Ruby Island 5/2 Won

Bandinelli 11/8 Won

Skontonovski 10/1 Won

Very Excellent 9/1 Won

Banbridge 12/1 Won

Love Envoi 10/1 Won

Lady Alavesa placed 16/1

Merry Secret placed 5/1

Tyche placed 8/1

Gin Coco 9/4 Won

Epsom Faithfull 10/3 Won

Weveallbeencaught 7/2 Won

Red Showgirl placed 9/1