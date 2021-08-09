Daily Racing Multiple: Ricky Bobby can kickstart enhanced Ballinrobe double

Leg 1: Back Ricky Bobby @ 4/1 in the 17:45 at Ballinrobe



Our two bets are Ballinrobe based tonight in the heart of County Mayo and Ricky Bobby really should be a darts player with that sort of name, not a racing driver.



Sharp, quirky venues are for the selection with a penchant for these places and he won at Cork last time in only his fourth outing over hurdles. He overcame a late mistake to win in good style and much like our second selection, travelled well.



Up to a new mark of 104, he still looks to have some mileage.



Leg 2: Back Waitnsee @ 5/1 in the 19:45 at Ballinrobe



The betting has this pinned as wide open although I'd have Waitnsee a bit shorter considering a bit of his back class.



He won a Grade 3 at Cork earlier in the spring on good ground with a terrific display of jumping. He was spot on for much of the round and travelled well for a three miler.



Back over hurdles today, this looks a good opportunity to exploit his mark comparable to his chase rating.



Shane Fitzgerald is obviously a plus. Course form and sharp tracks suit as does the good ground.