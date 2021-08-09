Daily Racing Multiple: Ricky Bobby can kickstart enhanced Ballinrobe double
Alan Dudman heads to Ireland on this wet and windy Monday, where he has picked out two horses at Ballinrobe for his enhanced 20/1 double...
"He overcame a late mistake to win in good style and much like our second selection, travelled well."
Leg 1: Back Ricky Bobby @ 4/1 in the 17:45 at Ballinrobe
Our two bets are Ballinrobe based tonight in the heart of County Mayo and Ricky Bobby really should be a darts player with that sort of name, not a racing driver.
Sharp, quirky venues are for the selection with a penchant for these places and he won at Cork last time in only his fourth outing over hurdles. He overcame a late mistake to win in good style and much like our second selection, travelled well.
Up to a new mark of 104, he still looks to have some mileage.
Leg 2: Back Waitnsee @ 5/1 in the 19:45 at Ballinrobe
The betting has this pinned as wide open although I'd have Waitnsee a bit shorter considering a bit of his back class.
He won a Grade 3 at Cork earlier in the spring on good ground with a terrific display of jumping. He was spot on for much of the round and travelled well for a three miler.
Back over hurdles today, this looks a good opportunity to exploit his mark comparable to his chase rating.
Shane Fitzgerald is obviously a plus. Course form and sharp tracks suit as does the good ground.
Daily Racing Multiple P/L
Overall: +27.50