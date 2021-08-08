Daily Racing Multiple: Low weight appeals with Mogwli in 80/1 Curragh double

Leg 1: Back Dr Zempf in the 16:10 at the Curragh

A hastily arranged couple of selections as Haydock's abandonment left two selections in the water.

Go Bears Go, Castle Star and Dr Zempf go head to head again from their Railway Stakes places and I am backing Dr Zempf to come through with an improved effort.

The latter pair made slow starts as the winner got a more forward ride, but the Dr stayed on well and that was only his second start.

That ability to pick up strongly should stand him in good stead in today's forecast slower ground.

Leg 2: Back Mogwli in the 17:10 at the Curragh

The booking of a 10lb claimer from a low weight always makes appeal and the booking of Jack Cleary on Mogwi is a positive.

This horse has course and distance form and is very adaptable with ground conditions, even with a heavy win next to his name.

He can make the running and shaped well last time at Navan, a much better run from the front in a race where the first and second came from a little further back.