- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: -
Curragh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at the Curragh on Sunday...
"...he has obvious claims of following up..."
Timeform on Go Bears Go
Concert Hall has an excellent pedigree - out of the same connections' Oaks winner Was - and put her experience to good use when opening her account over course and distance last time, appreciating the longer trip and showing a good attitude in the finish. She should go on progressing and is expected to win again before stepping up in class.
Light Refrain returned to top form when landing the Group 3 Summer Stakes in comfortable fashion at York last month, looming up at the two-furlong pole and having plenty in hand at the finish. She is a three-year-old filly who should still have a bit more to offer at this sort of level and she makes plenty of appeal for a yard whose runners always need respecting here.
Go Bears Go beat most of these in ready fashion when winning the Railway Stakes over this course and distance six weeks ago and there was plenty to like about that performance. As expected, he benefited for the step up to six furlongs, looking a really likeable and professional two-year-old. There should be even more to come from him and he has obvious claims of following up.
Smart Stat
Concert Hall - 13:55 Curragh
2 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 7 runnings
Recommended bets
Curragh 8th Aug (7f Stks)Show Hide
Sunday 8 August, 1.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cairde Go Deo
|Concert Hall
|Corviglia
|Livia Celeste
|History
|Tostal
|Onameridance
|Nectarine
|Esculenta
|Rancho Santa Fe
|Shes Evaporust
Curragh 8th Aug (6f Grp3)Show Hide
Sunday 8 August, 3.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|A Case Of You
|Gustavus Weston
|Light Refrain
|Romantic Proposal
|Power Under Me
|The Highway Rat
|Teresa Mendoza
|Ventura Rebel
|Quarantine Dreams
|Harrys Bar
Curragh 8th Aug (6f Grp1)Show Hide
Sunday 8 August, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Go Bears Go
|Castle Star
|Dr Zempf
|Prettiest
|Ebro River
|Twilight Jet
|The Entertainer
|Strapped
|arges