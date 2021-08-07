To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Curragh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Curragh
The Group 1 Phoenix Stakes takes place at the Curragh on Sunday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at the Curragh on Sunday...

"...he has obvious claims of following up..."

Timeform on Go Bears Go

Concert Hall - 13:55 Curragh

Concert Hall has an excellent pedigree - out of the same connections' Oaks winner Was - and put her experience to good use when opening her account over course and distance last time, appreciating the longer trip and showing a good attitude in the finish. She should go on progressing and is expected to win again before stepping up in class.

Light Refrain - 15:05 Curragh

Light Refrain returned to top form when landing the Group 3 Summer Stakes in comfortable fashion at York last month, looming up at the two-furlong pole and having plenty in hand at the finish. She is a three-year-old filly who should still have a bit more to offer at this sort of level and she makes plenty of appeal for a yard whose runners always need respecting here.

Go Bears Go - 16:10 Curragh

Go Bears Go beat most of these in ready fashion when winning the Railway Stakes over this course and distance six weeks ago and there was plenty to like about that performance. As expected, he benefited for the step up to six furlongs, looking a really likeable and professional two-year-old. There should be even more to come from him and he has obvious claims of following up.

Smart Stat

Concert Hall - 13:55 Curragh

2 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 7 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Concert Hall @ 4.03/1 in the 13:55 at the Curragh
Back Light Refrain @ 5.59/2 in the 15:05 at the Curragh
Back Go Bears Go @ 1.910/11 in the 16:10 at the Curragh

