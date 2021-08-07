Curragh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Concert Hall - 13:55 Curragh

Concert Hall has an excellent pedigree - out of the same connections' Oaks winner Was - and put her experience to good use when opening her account over course and distance last time, appreciating the longer trip and showing a good attitude in the finish. She should go on progressing and is expected to win again before stepping up in class.

No. 1 (9) Concert Hall (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 1.8 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Light Refrain - 15:05 Curragh

Light Refrain returned to top form when landing the Group 3 Summer Stakes in comfortable fashion at York last month, looming up at the two-furlong pole and having plenty in hand at the finish. She is a three-year-old filly who should still have a bit more to offer at this sort of level and she makes plenty of appeal for a yard whose runners always need respecting here.

No. 6 (3) Light Refrain SBK 7/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Go Bears Go - 16:10 Curragh

Go Bears Go beat most of these in ready fashion when winning the Railway Stakes over this course and distance six weeks ago and there was plenty to like about that performance. As expected, he benefited for the step up to six furlongs, looking a really likeable and professional two-year-old. There should be even more to come from him and he has obvious claims of following up.