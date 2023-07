NAP

Curragh - 17:25 - Back Tarawa

No. 12 (5) Tarawa (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: -

Tarawa is from a good family and built on the promise of her debut experience when opening her account over seven furlongs at Leopardstown in October last year. Tarawa went like the best horse at the weights on her return in a Group 3 upped to a mile in May, but was given to do and wasn't best positioned to run down the all-the-way winner.

She stepped up further when hitting the frame behind stablemate Tahiyra in the Irish 1000 Guineas last time, not looking out of place in Group 1 company, impressing with how she moved through the contest. This represents a drop in class and she is fully expected to get back to winning ways before moving back into pattern company.

NEXT BEST

Curragh - 13:50 - Back Bucanero Fuerte

No. 1 (3) Bucanero Fuerte SBK 2/1 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Adrian Murray, Ireland

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Bucanero Fuerte looked an above-average sort when making a winning debut debut in a five-furlong maiden at this course in March, running to a high level for a debutant at that time of year.

The form of that race hasn't really worked out as yet, but he was one of the picks on looks ahead of the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, and built on his debut promise as expected. There was plenty to like about the manner in which he travelled through that contest, confirming himself a near-smart juvenile on just his second start and that experience won't be lost on him. There should be plenty more to come from him now and he already sets the standard.

EACH WAY

Curragh - 16:15 - Back Arniemac

This is very competitive but Arniemac has progressed with each run so far and he is of big interest now making his handicap debut from what could prove a potentially lenient mark.

He was weak in the betting but recorded a clear-cut success to open his account at Killarney in May, relishing the step up to a mile and finding plenty when challenged. Arniemace drew clear in the closing stages in the style of an exciting prospect, clearly improving in leaps and bounds at present, and there is also plenty to like about him physically and on pedigree. He remains a horse to be very positive about.