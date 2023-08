A Curragh NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Curragh NAP - 15:20 - Back Take Heart

No. 5 (2) Take Heart (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

Take Heart was well on top at the finish when last seen justifying very short odds at Dundalk in March, forging clear late on in the style of a useful prospect.

His absence since suggests he possibly hasn't been the easiest to train, but he remains a three-year-old with plenty of upside and an opening mark of 80 looks a workable starting point to life in handicaps.

Back Take Heart @ 4/1 Bet now

Curragh Next Best - 15:50 - Back Kerkiyra

No. 6 (6) Kerkiyra (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Kerkiyra is yet to fully fire in three starts so far this season, but she could be worth a chance to bounce back now tried in blinkers for the first time.

She proved herself a useful filly when winning a couple of handicaps over this course and distance in 2022 and that form reads well in the context of this race if the headgear can spark a revival.

Back Kerkiyra @ 11/2 Bet now

Curragh Each-Way - 16:20 - Back Nostra Casa

No. 6 (8) Nostra Casa (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Paul W. Flynn, Ireland

Jockey: R. Whearty

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 67

Nostra Casa wasn't seen to best effect when finishing fourth on his most recent outing at Ballinrobe, never threatening to get on terms having come from further back than the other principals.

Still low mileage for a seven-year-old, he is better than that and remains one to be interested in from a 10 lb higher mark than when winning impressively at Sligo the time before.