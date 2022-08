NAP: Mauiewowie has a massive chance

Mauiewowie - 15:30 Curragh

Mauiewowie has created an excellent impression in two starts to date, first making a winning debut at Naas in early-July and then producing an even better effort in defeat when filling the runner-up spot in a listed race over the same course and distance last time.

That form puts her right in the mix here and the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she is very much the type to go on improving.

Ger Lyons and Colin Keane have teamed up to win five of the last eight renewals of this race and Mauiewowie must be considered another leading contender this year.

No. 5 (3) Mauiewowie SBK 11/8 EXC 2.5 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Stick with Search For A Song

Search For A Song - 16:40 Curragh

Search For A Song has run no more than respectably in her three races so far this season, but she usually comes good around this time of year and it could be worth giving her another chance.

She is clearly a smart mare on her day, as she showed when winning back-to-back editions of the Irish St Leger over this course and distance in 2019 and 2020.

This Group 3 is one of the easiest assignments Search For A Song has faced for a while and it looks a good opportunity for her to resume winning ways before another crack at the Irish St Leger.

No. 4 (4) Search For A Song (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.92 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: The Pargey Bee is a big player

The Pargey Bee - 17:15 Curragh

The Pargey Bee shaped much better than the bare result when sixth at Galway last time, doing well to be beaten only five lengths after being denied a run on the home turn.

He kept on well once in the clear and certainly showed enough to suggest he is on a good mark, still only 5 lb higher in the weights than when winning comfortably at Bellewstown the time before.

Granted a bit more luck in running, The Pargey Bee seems sure to go close with regular rider Siobhan Rutledge maintaining the partnership in this apprentice handicap.