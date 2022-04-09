Curragh Racing Tips: Markaz Paname to make class tell

- Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at the Curragh on Sunday.
"...looked like one to follow when registering a stylish success..."
Markaz Paname
NAP
Markaz Paname made an encouraging start to his career last term, winning on debut at Cork before finishing a close-up third in a good-quality listed race at Dundalk, and he looked like one to follow when registering a stylish success on his reappearance at Naas last month. It was a valuable handicap that Makaz Paname returned in but he ran out a decisive winner, scoring by a length and a half after quickening clear over a furlong out. The form he showed there places him at least 4 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and this lightly-raced three-year-old, who is up against largely exposed older rivals, remains open to further improvement.
NEXT BEST
Moss Tucker ended last season on a high, signing off with a decisive three-and-a-quarter-length success in a five-furlong handicap at Tipperary, producing a clear career-best effort. Moss Tucker had been campaigned over further but he proved well suited by the drop to sprinting, showing plenty of pace to make all. Moss Tucker remains unexposed as a sprinter and should launch a bold bid.
EACH-WAY
Conversant is back down to below his last winning mark and has the benefit of a recent outing over course and distance under his belt, so everything looks in place for a bold bid. Conversant shaped like needing the run when eighth here a couple of weeks ago, but he still finished within three lengths of the winner, so wouldn't require a big step forward to prove competitive. He won over this course and distance in 2019 so is clearly effective under these conditions, and Daniel King takes off a valuable 7 lb.
