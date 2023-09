A Curragh NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Curragh NAP - 14:55 - Back Highfield Princess

No. 9 (7) Highfield Princess (Fr) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.3 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 3lbs

Highfield Princess enjoyed remarkable success last season, securing a Group 1 hat-trick with victories in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, Nunthorpe and in this event.

She was an emphatic winner here 12 months ago, scoring by three and a quarter lengths and producing a high-class level of form that makes her stand out as the one to beat.

Highfield Princess has not been so prolific this season, but she looked as good as ever when winning the King George Stakes at Goodwood on her penultimate start and she ran respectably when runner-up in the Nunthorpe last time, finding only a very speedy and improving rival too strong. This tough, reliable and talented mare can score at the top level again.

Curragh Next Best - 17:45 - Back Take Heart

No. 13 (20) Take Heart (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 90

Take Heart looked unlucky not to win on his handicap debut over this course and distance last month as he he made his effort from much futher back than the pair he split in a steadily-run affair, doing well to sustain his effort.

He confirmed that promise under a more prominent ride at Naas a couple of weeks ago, scoring in decisive fashion after impressing with how smoothly he travelled through the race.

He looked like a well-handicapped young horse on that occasion and, with more to come, a 6 lb higher mark should not be enough to prevent a bold bid.

Curragh Each-Way - 13:50 - Back Summerghand

No. 1 (12) Summerghand (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 105

Summerghand took a bit of time to hit top form this season but he has been firing on all cylinders of late and looks set to give another good account.

Summerghand was only narrowly denied by a head after keeping on powerfully in the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon on his penultimate start and he then shared the spoils with Albasheer in a good-quality handicap at York's Ebor Festival last month, running right up to the sort of level that saw him land the Ayr Gold Cup last season.

He is 3 lb higher in the weights than at York but he is right at home in these big-field handicaps and should make his presence under Colin Keane.