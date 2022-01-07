Cork Racing Tips: Shantreusse has a big shout

NAP: Second time lucky for Shantreusse

Shantreusse - 13:38 Cork

Shantreusse started his career with Sam Curling for whom he showed fairly useful form when winning a bumper at Clonmel in April. He subsequently joined Henry de Bromhead and there was plenty to like about his hurdling debut at Punchestown in November, sticking to his task well to be beaten less than a length. That form puts him right in the mix here and the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is still open to more improvement. Therefore, Shantreusse rates a confident selection here to get off the mark over hurdles at the second attempt.

No. 9 Shantreusse (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Look out for De Lady In Red

De Lady In Red - 12:30 Cork

De Lady In Red shaped better than the bare result when fifth on her handicap debut over hurdles at Thurles in November, weakening approaching after the last after racing closer to the pace than ideal. She still ran at least as well in defeat as when winning a novice event the time before, once again showing fairly useful form. The way she shaped last time suggests the drop back to two miles here will be in her favour and she probably won't need to improve to resume winning ways now back against novices.

No. 2 De Lady In Red (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Barry Connell, Ireland

Jockey: Mr B. O'Neill

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Time for Scheu to shine

Scheu Time - 14:13 Cork

Scheu Time proved at least as good as ever when fourth on his latest outing at Cheltenham, passing the post less than five lengths behind the winner despite racing keenly for a long way. The drop back in trip here won't be an issue and there is little doubt he is on a good mark when everything falls right. A winner over two miles at this course back in December 2019, Scheu Time is definitely a horse to keep on the right side and the booking of Rachael Blackmore suggests today could be the day he gets his head back in front.