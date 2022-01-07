- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 6
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: -
Cork Racing Tips: Shantreusse has a big shout
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Cork on Saturday.
"Shantreusse rates a confident selection here to get off the mark over hurdles at the second attempt."
NAP: Second time lucky for Shantreusse
Shantreusse started his career with Sam Curling for whom he showed fairly useful form when winning a bumper at Clonmel in April. He subsequently joined Henry de Bromhead and there was plenty to like about his hurdling debut at Punchestown in November, sticking to his task well to be beaten less than a length. That form puts him right in the mix here and the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is still open to more improvement. Therefore, Shantreusse rates a confident selection here to get off the mark over hurdles at the second attempt.
NEXT BEST: Look out for De Lady In Red
De Lady In Red shaped better than the bare result when fifth on her handicap debut over hurdles at Thurles in November, weakening approaching after the last after racing closer to the pace than ideal. She still ran at least as well in defeat as when winning a novice event the time before, once again showing fairly useful form. The way she shaped last time suggests the drop back to two miles here will be in her favour and she probably won't need to improve to resume winning ways now back against novices.
EACH-WAY: Time for Scheu to shine
Scheu Time proved at least as good as ever when fourth on his latest outing at Cheltenham, passing the post less than five lengths behind the winner despite racing keenly for a long way. The drop back in trip here won't be an issue and there is little doubt he is on a good mark when everything falls right. A winner over two miles at this course back in December 2019, Scheu Time is definitely a horse to keep on the right side and the booking of Rachael Blackmore suggests today could be the day he gets his head back in front.
Recommended bets
Cork 8th Jan (2m Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 8 January, 12.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|De Lady In Red
|Ferdia
|All Those Years
|Young Fitzy
|Ilmig
|Pale Blue Dot
|The Little Yank
|The Niffler
Cork 8th Jan (3m Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 8 January, 1.38pm
|Back
|Lay
|Shantreusse
|Fantasio Dalene
|Mahler Allstar
|Corbeau
|The Grey Lad
|Siberian Prince
|Kilmacurkin
|Cestlerouteencor
|Bugscuffle
|Back The West
Cork 8th Jan (2m4f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 8 January, 2.13pm
|Back
|Lay
|Scoir Mear
|Castlegrange
|Thats Lifebuoy
|Bois De Clamart
|Scheu Time
|Owenacurra Lass
|Swelltime
|Exchange Rate
|Rebel Early
|Carrigeen Lotus
|Thatll Be The Day