NAP

Letsbeclearaboutit - 13:15 Cork

Letsbeclearaboutit had some near-smart form in bumpers and made a most encouraging debut over hurdles at Down Royal last month. That race was won by the highly-touted American Mike, who admittedly has let the form down a little since, but Letsbeclearabout it pulled 28 lengths clear of the remainder and looked a good prospect. There is room for improvement in his jumping, but he clearly has an engine to run to such a level after an absence, and he should be well suited by this sterner test of stamina. He has been given plenty of time to get over that outing and is the type who could improve significantly now. Intriguing contender up in grade.

No. 5 Letsbeclearaboutit (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: L. P. Dempsey

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Dinoblue - 13:45 Cork

Dinoblue has always been held in high regard, scoring by 15 lengths on her debut over hurdles last season, and starting 11/8 favourite for the mares' novices' hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on just her second start. She was unable to meet expectations and she didn't really progress over hurdles after, but she looked a good prospect when making a winning start over fences over this course and distance three weeks ago, beating the reopposing Roseys Hollow by three and three quarter lengths. She made all of the running and jumped adequately to score with a bit in hand and looks a sure-fire improver now. Big player for a yard with an excellent record in this race.

No. 1 Dinoblue (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.42 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: L. P. Dempsey

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Gorgeous Suspect - 14:50 Cork

Gorgeous Suspect showed plenty of ability when finishing third to a subsequent Cheltenham Festival winner on his debut over hurdles, and he confirmed that impression on his next start 11 months later when runner-up at Fairyhouse at April. He played up beforehand on his return from another break at Naas last month and left the impression he would strip fitter for the run, travelling well before his effort flattened out. Gorgeous Suspect now makes his handicap debut and is just the type to take a big step forward for shrewd connections.