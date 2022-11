NAP: Grand Soir going the right way

Grand Soir - 14:08 Cork

Grand Soir has won his last two starts over hurdles in good style, beating a next-time-out winner when getting off the mark at Kilbeggan in August and then improving again to follow up over this course and distance three weeks ago.

He was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, staying on strongly after the final flight to land the spoils by three lengths.

That form puts Grand Soir right in the mix in this listed contest and the hat-trick beckons with further progress on the cards.

No. 1 Grand Soir (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.86 Trainer: John McConnell, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Recite A Prayer the solid play

Recite A Prayer - 15:13 Cork

Recite A Prayer returned to form with a good second in the Munster National at Listowel last time, albeit he probably would have finished third had Hewick not fallen at the last.

That appeals as solid form given that Hewick is one of the most-improved horses in training and Recite A Prayer, who ended up passing the post around two and three-quarter lengths behind Busselton, is only 2 lb higher in the weights today.

In a typically wide-open renewal of the Cork National, Recite A Prayer seems sure to go well again for the Willie Mullins team.

No. 4 Recite A Prayer (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 141

EACH-WAY: Walnut Beach worth a shot

Walnut Beach - 15:43 Cork

Walnut Beach seemingly failed to stay three miles when down the field at Clonmel last time, but he shaped like a horse who is ahead of his mark for a long way, making good headway after three out and only weakening late on.

The five-year-old drops back markedly in trip today and is better judged on the form he showed when filling the runner-up spot over a similar distance here in August.

He was beaten just a length and a half on that occasion and can line up from the same mark today, identifying him as very much one to be positive about.