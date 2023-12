Timeform's Coral Gold Cup runner-by-runner guide

Coral Gold Cup

14:50 Newbury, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Ahoy Senor (Lucinda Russell/ Derek Fox)

Top-class chaser who landed the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January. Fell in Gold Cup next time but enhanced his fine Aintree record when runner-up in Grade 1 Bowl a month later. Jumping again let him down on return in Charlie Hall but possibilities if putting it all together.

2. Stolen Silver (Sam Thomas/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Largely campaigned at around 2½m as a chaser but had no problem with step up in trip when making winning return at Chepstow (23.6f, heavy) in October, storming clear and eased close home. 7 lb higher now, but that may not prove his limit now upped further in trip.

3. Midnight River (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

Very smart handicap chaser who enjoyed a fine 2022/23, improving for the step up in trip when registering third success of the campaign at Aintree (25f) in April. Feasible to think he'll be sharper for his Charlie Hall reappearance third four weeks ago and he's of real interest.

No. 3 Midnight River SBK 9/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 156

4. Dusart (Nicky Henderson/ James Bowen)

Quickly made up into a very smart performer during first half of 2022, winning three of his four starts at up to 3m. Things didn't go to plan confined to just three starts last term, brought down in Scottish National when last seen in April. This a tough enough assignment back from seven months off.

5. Eldorado Allen (Joe Tizzard/ Brendan Powell)

Very smart sort who ran creditably on the back of six months off when third of 11 in handicap at Ascot (23.8f) 28 days ago, Still, he was granted the run of the race then and this rates more demanding back up in trip.

6. Zanza (Philip Hobbs & Johnson White/ Micheal Nolan)

Enhanced his very good course record when landing Grade 2 Denman Chase in February before a good fourth in Greatwood Gold Cup. Entitled to be sharper for his reappearance run over hurdles 23 days ago, but this mark demands that bit more now.

7. Ga Law (Jamie Snowden/ Jonathan Burke)

Landed last season's Paddy Power Gold Cup and still firmly in the mix when coming to grief at the last in Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster. Highly tried in two starts thereafter, but he'll need to step up plenty on his Wetherby hurdles return 28 days ago. Cheekpieces go on. 1st preference 3.05 Newcastle.

8. Complete Unknown (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Useful hurdler and even better following switch to chasing, impressive when landing 10-runner Kempton handicap (20.5f) in March. Second in Aintree Grade 1 final start and likely his reappearance success in 3-runner Newton Abbot chase will have brought him on. Respected for leading yard.

No. 8 Complete Unknown (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 152

9. Mahler Mission (John McConnell/ Ben Harvey (3))

Improved model over fences, second in Grade 2 company prior to falling two out in National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham (29.9f) in March, five lengths up and responding well to pressure at the time. Respectable second over inadequate trip on return at Carlisle (20f) four weeks ago. One to consider on handicap chase debut.

No. 9 Mahler Mission (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: John McConnell, Ireland

Jockey: B. W. Harvey

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 151

10. Remastered (David Pipe/ Jack Tudor)

Made a winning return over hurdles prior to a big effort when second behind Le Milos in this race 12 months ago. Pulled up next two starts, though, and below best on return (following another wind op) over hurdles at Aintree 21 days ago.

11. Datsalrightgino (Jamie Snowden/ Tom Cannon)

Ended novice season with success in Grade 2 company at Ayr (20.5f) in April, staying on well. Not seen to best effect when eighth in Old Roan Chase on return and suspicion there's more to come from him now stamina is tested further.

No. 11 Datsalrightgino (Ger) SBK 20/1 EXC 24 Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 148

12. Monbeg Genius (Jonjo O'Neill/ Jonjo O'Neill Jr.)

Highly progressive chaser who won three handicaps last winter before ending his campaign with an excellent third to Corach Rambler in the Ultima at Cheltenham (25f, good to soft). Undone by a bad mistake when pulled up on return at Ascot (23.8f) four weeks ago and he remains one to be positive about.

No. 12 Monbeg Genius (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 147

13. Kitty's Light (Christian Williams/ Nick Scholfield)

Most likeable staying chaser who signed off last season by landing an exceptional hat-trick, winning the Eider Chase, Scottish National and bet365 Gold Cup. Low-key efforts in two hurdle spins this term and he may have his sights on targets later in the campaign. Headgear back on.

14. Our Power (Sam Thomas/ Adam Wedge)

Hit the ground running last term, winning valuable handicaps at Ascot/Kempton (at around 3m). Best not judged too harshly on his run in the National at Aintree and entitled to come forward from his hurdles return 23 days ago. Cheekpieces back on returned to chasing.

15. Twig (Ben Pauling/ Beau Morgan (5))

Eight-year-old who boasts a good strike, adding to his chase tally in the Summer Cup at Uttoxeter (26f) in July. Well backed, matched that level when second of 13 in handicap at Cheltenham in October. Remains low-mileage as a chaser.

16. Stumptown (Gavin Cromwell/ Danny Mullins)

Successful in handicaps at Thurles/Sandown prior to a fine second in the Kim Muir at the Festival in March. May have found Irish National coming too soon the following month but hasn't threatened in a couple of starts during the summer. Comes here with yard in good form.

17. Cloudy Glen (Venetia Williams/ Charlie Deutsch)

Hard to predict but brought his A game to the table when landing this race on return two years ago. Seen only three times last season and, whilst he proved he retains most of ability when second on return at Cheltenham (27.3f) 13 days ago, he's not sure to be in same form here.

18. Bill Baxter (Warren Greatrex/ Paul O'Brien)

Had a fine first season over fences, gaining fourth success when gamely landing the Topham over the National fences at Aintree (21f) in April. Satisfactory reappearance run on unfavourable terms when third at Carlisle (20f) four weeks ago. Up significantly in trip back from a wind op now.

19. Max Flamingo (Francis Casey/ Simon Torrens)

Landed a couple of maiden/novice chase contests during early 2022 but largely struggled over fences/hurdles thereafter last term. More encouraging signs in two starts over hurdles this campaign, but this rates a difficult ask for all that step back up in trip will suit.

20. Shakem Up'arry (Ben Pauling/ Ben Jones)

Made a winning return at Exeter (19.2f) last winter prior to posting creditable in-the-frame efforts in handicaps thereafter, albeit possibly stretched by extended 3m at Aintree final start. Low-key return at Stratford 30 days ago, though, and others rate stronger back up in class.

Timeform Analyst's Verdict:

Highly progressive in his novice season over fences, MONBEG GENIUS was undone by a mistake on his return at Ascot four weeks ago. The pick of his form last term, not least his third behind subsequent National hero Corach Rambler at Cheltenham in March, indicates he remains one to be interested in from this mark. Mahler Mission produced a solid comeback run at Carlisle and he's feared, along with Datsalrightgino. Complete Unknown and Midnight River complete the shortlist.

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Monbeg Genius

2. Mahler Mission

3. Datsalrightgino