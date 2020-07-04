Coral-Eclipse Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Bangkok (Andrew Balding/Silvestre de Sousa)

Resumed winning ways switched to the all-weather in a listed event at Lingfield in February, but wasn't in the same form when starting the 13/8-on favourite in Winter Derby over the same C&D after. Returned to form when five and a half lengths fifth to Lord North in Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, but minor honours the best he can hope for.

2. Ghaiyyath (Charlie Appleby/William Buick)

Lightly-raced five-year-old who has proved himself one of the best middle-distance performers around, winning Dubai Millennium Stakes at Meydan (by eight and a half lengths from Spotify) in February, and following up in the Coronation Cup at Newmarket (by two and a half lengths from Anthony Van Dyck, forcing pace and only closed down late on) last time. Could have competition for the lead with Magic Wand, who can race prominently, but arrives at the top of his game and a bold bid is expected back down in trip.

3. Japan (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

Showed marked improvement stepped up to middle distances in 2019, shaping well on return in Dante Stakes at York (very weak in the betting) before improving a chunk to be beaten half a length in third by stablemate Anthony Van Dyck in the Derby at Epsom. Confirmed that promise when a good winner of the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot (by four and a half lengths from Bangkok), deserving extra credit given the wide path he had to chart. Wasn't fazed by the drop back to 1¼m when narrowly beating Crystal Ocean in the Juddmonte International later that season, and ran to a similar level when fourth in the Arc. Only fourth in the Prince of Wales's Stakes won by Lord North at Royal Ascot last time, but worth remembering how much he came on for his seasonal reappearance last year. Interesting.

4. Regal Reality (Sir Michael Stoute/Jim Crowley)

Very smart performer who proved better than ever when stepped up to a 1¼m for the first time in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown last season, winning by three and three quarter lengths from Matterhorn. Far from disgraced when two and three quarter lengths third to Enable in this race on his next start, again misbehaving in the preliminaries. It is interesting that he was gelded prior to his reappearance this year, and he posted a pleasing enough return in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot. Often comes up short at the highest level, though, and hard to see him making a big impact.

5. Deirdre (Mitsuru Hashida/Oisin Murphy)

Biggest achievement came when winning the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood (by one and a quarter lengths from Mehdaayih) last season, becoming just the second Japanese-trained horse to win at Group 1 level in Britain. Held her form well for the remainder of 2019, hitting the frame in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown, Champion Stakes at Ascot and Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin. Started the 11/4-on favourite when narrowly denied in a very valuable event at King Abdulaziz last time, challenging inside final furlong and sticking on well. Needs to bring her best form in order to challenge the principals but another solid effort is anticipated.

6. Enable (John Gosden/Frankie Dettori)

Top-class mare who has won 13 of her 15 starts, including her first three in 2019, making a winning return in this race before going on to success in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Yorkshire Oaks. Came up agonisingly short in her bid for a historic third straight win in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp in October, collared in the final 50 yards by Waldgeist, who saw the race out better after Enable quickened to the front two furlongs out. Her season will be geared around the Arc again, but she has a good record when fresh and she heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

7. Magic Wand (Aidan O'Brien/Padraig Beggy)

Very smart and consistent mare who gained her breakthrough win at Group 1 level in the Mackinnon Stakes at Flemington (by a length from Melody Belle) in 2019, just four days after running respectably in the Melbourne Cup. Stood out on form on reappearance in four-runner Lanwades Stud Stakes at the Curragh recently and made no mistake, winning by four and a half lengths from Hamariyna. More needed in this field.



