Commonwealth Cup Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Aberama Gold (Keith Dalgleish/Shane Gray)

Useful form when winning 6f listed race at York in October. That very much a standout effort, and having been well held in a Group 3 on reappearance, he's right up against it.

2. Dubai Station (Karl Burke/Ben Curtis)

Backed at long odds and that confidence wasn't misplaced as he landed the Group 3 Pavilion Stakes on reappearance/AW debut. Fortunate winner given how the runner-up shaped, and this asks a lot more.

3. Golden Horde (Clive Cox/Adam Kirby)

Shaped better than result in last year's Coventry and posted a smart effort when landing Group 2 Richmond Stakes at Goodwood. Even better form when second in the Middle Park and he's one to consider.

4. Lope Y Fernandez (Aidan O'Brien, Ireland/Ryan Moore)

Understandably no match for Pinatubo in last year's Chesham/Vintage Stakes but did gain second win in Group 3 Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh. Excellent third in Irish 2000 Guineas a week ago.

5. Mums Tipple (Richard Hannon/Sean Levey)

Produced a huge performance to land valuable 6f sales race at York's Ebor meeting by 11 lengths. Bubble has rather burst both runs since, though likely to be ridden more prominently back at 6f.

6. Pierre Lapin (Roger Varian/Andrea Atzeni)

Half-brother to top-class sprinter Harry Angel, who was second in this in 2017. Maintained unbeaten record with a bit to spare in Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes and he's sure to make a better 3-y-o.

No. 6 (6) Pierre Lapin (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 11-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 21/09/19 Newbury Mill Reef 1/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Andrea Atzeni 3.48 24/05/19 Haydock Park 1/7 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs David Egan 2.18

7. Pistoletto (Aidan O'Brien, Ireland/Daniel Tudhope)

Came to hand early last year, winning first 2 starts over 5f. Signed off campaign with an excellent second in the Cornwallis Stakes (that race didn't work out) and fit from a run at Naas.

8. Royal Commando (Charles Hills/Kieran Shoemark)

Built on debut promise when landing a 4-runner Doncaster maiden in July. Limitations rather exposed later in year.

9. Royal Crusade (Charlie Appleby/William Buick)

Looked an exciting prospect when landing odds in a 7f Newmarket maiden on debut in August. Didn't do a lot wrong when runner-up in Group races during the autumn and he retains potential.

10. Royal Lytham (Aidan O'Brien, Ireland/Pat Cosgrave)

Denied a clear run in the Coventry and stepped up a lot on that when landing Group 2 July Stake at Newmarket a month later. Pleasing-enough effort in the 2000 Guineas a week ago.

11. Southern Hills (Aidan O'Brien, Ireland/Silvestre de Sousa)

Rare feat of breaking his maiden status at the Royal Meeting when landing the Windsor Castle in 2019. Off since but couldn't be in better hands.

12. Ventura Rebel (Richard Fahey/Tony Hamilton)

Landed first 2 starts and improved further when runner-up behind A'Ali in the Norfolk Stakes at Ascot. Failed to land cramped odds in the Super Sprint and needed to see slightly more on reappearance.

13. Wooded (Francis-Henri Graffard, France/James Doyle)

Raced exclusively over 7f as a juvenile but looked a 6f natural when a decisive winner of the Prix Texanita at Chantilly on reappearance in May. That is just about the best form on offer.

14. Kimari (Wesley Ward, USA/Frankie Dettori)

Showed terrific speed when runner-up in the Queen Mary last year. Added fourth win from 6 starts in listed race at Oaklawn in April and she adds intrigue to the race.

15. Les Hogues (George Baker/Shane Kelly)

Showed useful form in France last season for Jean-Claude Rouget, best efforts when winning listed race at La Teste and a close second in Group 3 at Maisons-Laffitte. Outclassed in the 1000 Guineas.

16. Millisle (Jessica Harrington, Ireland/Tom Marquand)

Progressed well over sprint trips last year, ending the season in great style in the Cheveley Park, forging clear. Failed to meet expectations in the 1000 Guineas but turned out quickly back at 6f.

17. Shadn (Andrew Balding/Oisin Murphy)

Took her form to a new level when beating the colts in the Group 2 Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte. Never a factor pitched into the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Santa Anita.

