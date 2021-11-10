To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Clonmel Racing Tips: Easy Game to grab the glory

Trainer Willie Mullins
Willie Mullins can land the feature with Easy Game

Timeform's Tony McFadden provides a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Clonmel on Thursday.

NAP

Easy Game - 14:25 Clonmel

Easy Game hasn't always been the most reliable but it's hard to knock his recent form. He ran a cracker when chasing home the reopposing Royal Rendezvous in the Galway Plate and then produced a high-class display to get the better of Ballyoisin at Listowel. Easy Game then looked sure to play a part in the finish of a Grade 2 at Gowran - that was won by his Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Royal Rendezvous from Hardline - only to crash out at the third-last when still going well. He meets Royal Rendezvous on better terms here and can make his fitness edge over Fakir d'Oudairies count.

NEXT BEST

Pour Pavore - 13:20 Clonmel

Pour Pavore disappointed on his handicap debut at Tramore in June but he was a different proposition on his return at Galway last month, seeing things out much better. Pour Pavore stayed on well to lead on that occasion and an 8 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to prevent this lightly raced type from following up.

EACH-WAY

Crack on Corrie - 14:55 Clonmel

Crack on Corrie may be an 11-year-old but she produced a career-best effort when scoring over hurdles at Fairyhouse last week. Crack on Corrie had highlighted her wellbeing when third at Sligo last month and she took a step forward at Fairyhouse, impressing with how smoothly she travelled, for all she may have been helped by racing on some fresher ground. Crack on Corrie was placed on three occasions over fences last season, highlighting her effectiveness as a chaser, and she ought to give a good account.


Recommended bets

NAP - Back Easy Game @ 3.55/2 in the 14:25 at Clonmel
BEST - Back Pour Pavore @ 4.03/1 in the 13:20 at Clonmel
EACH-WAY - Back Crack on Corrie @ 7.06/1 in the 14:55 at Clonmel

Clonmel 11th Nov (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Thursday 11 November, 1.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pour Pavore
Anibale Fly
Hilltop Supreme
Dedanann
Future Proof
Papal Lodge
Broomfields Jeremy
Kingston Retreat
Bothar Dubh
Clonmel 11th Nov (2m4f Grd 2 Chs)

Thursday 11 November, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fakir Doudairies
Royal Rendezvous
Hardline
Easy Game
Clonmel 11th Nov (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Thursday 11 November, 2.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Captain Jimmy
Crack On Corrie
Drummullagh Rocky
Tiantu
The Holmeister
Sanibel Island
Kilkeaskins First
Stormy Master
Bitview Colin
Brex Drago
Mezyan
Cluan Dara
Lacken Bridge
Princely Conn
Presenting Point
Neptunus Equester
Sunnyvilla
Rock On Barney
Costalita
