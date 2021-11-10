- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: B. Hayes
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: -
Clonmel Racing Tips: Easy Game to grab the glory
Timeform's Tony McFadden provides a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Clonmel on Thursday.
NAP
Easy Game hasn't always been the most reliable but it's hard to knock his recent form. He ran a cracker when chasing home the reopposing Royal Rendezvous in the Galway Plate and then produced a high-class display to get the better of Ballyoisin at Listowel. Easy Game then looked sure to play a part in the finish of a Grade 2 at Gowran - that was won by his Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Royal Rendezvous from Hardline - only to crash out at the third-last when still going well. He meets Royal Rendezvous on better terms here and can make his fitness edge over Fakir d'Oudairies count.
NEXT BEST
Pour Pavore disappointed on his handicap debut at Tramore in June but he was a different proposition on his return at Galway last month, seeing things out much better. Pour Pavore stayed on well to lead on that occasion and an 8 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to prevent this lightly raced type from following up.
EACH-WAY
Crack on Corrie - 14:55 Clonmel
Crack on Corrie may be an 11-year-old but she produced a career-best effort when scoring over hurdles at Fairyhouse last week. Crack on Corrie had highlighted her wellbeing when third at Sligo last month and she took a step forward at Fairyhouse, impressing with how smoothly she travelled, for all she may have been helped by racing on some fresher ground. Crack on Corrie was placed on three occasions over fences last season, highlighting her effectiveness as a chaser, and she ought to give a good account.
Recommended bets
