Classic Chase

15:00 Warwick, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Threeunderthrufive (Paul Nicholls/ Adrian Heskin)

Enhanced his good strike-rate with four novice chase wins last season, including in Grade 2 events at Doncaster and at this venue. He was a fair third on his reappearance over hurdles at Wetherby but, fitted with cheekpieces, didn't get beyond the first (unseated) in the Coral Gold Cup four weeks later. Up in trip here.

2. Dingo Dollar (Sandy Thomson/ Miss Alice Stevens (7))

Has done well for this stable and returned as good as ever when landing a veterans' event at Aintree in October. Not in the same form at Newcastle a month later, however, and he's vulnerable to younger legs.

3. Iwilldoit (Sam Thomas/ Stan Sheppard)

Most progressive handicap chaser who belied inexperience over the larger obstacles when an authoritative winner of the 2021 Welsh National. Has been off the track since but, assuming all is well with him, his revised mark may well be within range.

4. Lord du Mesnil (Richard Hobson/ Paul O'Brien)

Has shown patchy form during the last couple of seasons but he's smart when on-song and he made an encouraging return from a six-month break when runner-up to subsequent Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos at Bangor in November. Stamina is his forte and he looks well weighted.

5. Fortescue (NON-RUNNER)

6. Mr Incredible (Willie Mullins/ Brian Hayes)

Maiden winner over hurdles/fences (over 2m3f) at Naas in 2021 but completely lost his way for Henry de Bromhead. Switched to another top yard but was brought down early at Leopardstown 18 days ago. Upped markedly in trip.

7. Grumpy Charley (Chris Honour/ James Bowen)

Multiple hurdles winner who initially took well to chasing, landing a novice handicap over 2m6½f at Newbury in December 2021. Right back to that level when winning a three-and-a-quarter-mile handicap at that meeting a fortnight ago and he's an unexposed stayer who is very effective in the mud.

8. Commodore (Venetia Williams/ Charlie Deutsch)

Back from a wind op when bolting up at Cheltenham in December 2021 and it's easy to put a line through his Grand National effort. Couldn't repeat the previous year's win when fifth on his return at Cheltenham last month, but it wasn't a bad effort and he went with plenty of zest. Interesting.

9. Nestor Park (Ben Pauling/ Luca Morgan)

Consistent sort who posted another creditable effort when third in a handicap chase over further than three and a half miles at Haydock in November. That was his first try over an extreme distance and he saw it out well.

10. Notachance (Alan King/ Tom Cannon)

Gutsy winner of the 2021 renewal of this from 9 lb higher. Hasn't come close to repeating that level and was only eighth in this a year ago, but his reappearance fourth at Bangor (when Lord du Mesnil was runner-up) wasn't devoid of promise.

11. Wouldubewell (Emma Lavelle/ Tom Bellamy)

Fairly useful hurdler who exceeded that form when scoring twice around 3m over fences last term. Hasn't fully convinced upper further in trip both starts this term but she's not yet exposed.

12. Grand Mogul (Gail Haywood/ Ben Poste)

Fairly useful winning hurdler who made a successful debut over fences at Kelso in May 2021. Left Nicky Henderson for £11,000 last May and made a sound start for new connections when third at Chepstow last month. Task is to now to build on that upped in distance.

13. Guetapan Collonges (Charlie Longsdon/ Richie McLernon)

Showed gradual progress over fences last term, scoring at Wetherby and Market Rasen in January/February. Fell when odds-on for a match at Sedgefield but proved better than ever when making a successful reappearance over 3m1½f here in November. More to come.

14. Volcano (Sheila Lewis/ Ben Jones)

C&D winner in March and just failed at Ludlow last month. Stamina is his forte but this looks too tough from 10 lb out of the weights.