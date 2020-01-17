Clarence House Chase: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Capeland (Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden)

Very smart handicap chaser who won the Hurst Park Handicap Chase at Ascot by 12 lengths in November, turning in a personal-best performance. Below form when fourth in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton last month but not seen to best effect that day and may do better still, so is not written off.

2. Defi du Seuil (Philip Hobbs/Barry Geraghty)

Top-class chaser who won three times last season, including the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown and the JLT Novices' Chase at Cheltenham (both Grade 1s). Has taken another step forward this season and overcame his toughest test over fences when getting the better of Un de Sceaux in a thrilling Tingle Creek at Sandown. Remains capable of even better as a chaser and will take the beating.

3. Janika (Nicky Henderson/Daryl Jacob)

Won the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter in November before finishing a respectable fourth to Defi du Seuil in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown in December. Not disgraced when switched to hurdles at Cheltenham last time, finishing fourth to Summerville Boy in the Relkeel after taking a strong hold, and is respected here in a first-time tongue tie.

4. Marracudja (Dan Skelton/Bridget Andrews)

Useful handicap chaser who recorded a career best when winning at Wetherby last month, jumping well on his way to beating Hawk High by 11 lengths. This is a huge step up in grade however, and he is easily opposable.

5. Un de Sceaux (Willie Mullins/Paul Townend)

Top-class chaser who may be 12 but is still operating at the top of his game. Won the Boylesports Champion Chase at Punchestown in April for the second year running, outjumping a better-fancied stablemate under an attacking ride, and showed he retains all his ability when going down only narrowly in the Tingle Creek after racing with enthusiasm. Won this race three times from 2016-2018 and will be firmly in the mix once more, particularly if the rain keeps coming.