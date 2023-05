Chester Cup

15:15 Chester, Friday

Live on ITV4

1. Rajinsky (Hugo Palmer/ Harry Davies (3))

Finished third in this last year and was better than ever when proving too strong for Trueshan in a Nottingham listed race on his reappearance last month. Faded in uncharacteristically tame fashion when last of six in the Sagaro at Ascot last week but he's not the type to stay down for long.

2. Falcon Eight (Dermot Weld/ Ryan Moore)

Won this off a 4lb lower mark on his reappearance in 2021 and was a creditable fifth off a mark 1 lb higher last year. Hard to argue he has much in hand of his mark but is clearly suited to the demands of this race and is likely to be in the shake-up again.

No. 2 (4) Falcon Eight (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 108

3. Reshoun (Patrick Morris/ Jim Crowley)

Smart staying handicapper for Ian Williams but his record at Chester isn't great and he can only be watched on his reappearance for a new yard.

4. Tritonic (Alan King/ Hollie Doyle)

Won on the Flat over a mile and a half at Goodwood last autumn. Wasn't at his very best over hurdles subsequently, but last month's fourth in a two-and-a-half-mile handicap at Aintree's Grand National meeting was a step back in the right direction and he's unexposed as a stayer on the Flat.

5. Euchen Glen (Jim Goldie/ Paul Mulrennan)

Last win came in 2021 but he was placed at Glorious Goodwood and shaped well in the Ebor at York last summer. Showed there's still plenty of life in his ten-year-old legs when fourth on his return at Musselburgh over Easter and could go close if things fall right.

6. Calling The Wind (Richard Hughes/ Jamie Spencer)

Won a handicap at Glorious Goodwood and was placed in the Cesarewitch and November Handicap in an excellent campaign in 2021. Didn't quite reach the same heights last year but shaped as if back in form when a close fourth in a two-mile conditions race at Wolverhampton on his reappearance. Interesting contender.

No. 6 (6) Calling The Wind (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 100

7. The Grand Visir (Ian Williams/ Richard Kingscote)

No win since landing the Ascot Stakes at the 2019 Royal meeting. Good second to Falcon Eight in the 2021 Chester Cup but hasn't been seen since finishing mid-field in last year's renewal. Wide draw could make life awkward and others are preferred.

8. Metier (Harry Fry/ Saffie Osborne)

Smart hurdler who revelled in very testing ground when making a winning return to the Flat in the November Handicap at Doncaster. Was a bit disappointing over hurdles and in an outing on the all-weather over the winter, but there were better signs when second to Wise Eagle in a mile-and-three-quarter handicap at Musselburgh over Easter. Goes well on testing ground.

9. Vino Victrix (Hughie Morrison/ Benoit de la Sayette (3))

Enjoyed a productive campaign last season, winning a two-mile handicap at Goodwood and finishing runner-up on three occasions, most notably in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket. He's probably still on a workable mark but he ran poorly when faced with heavy ground on his Newbury reappearance so testing conditions are a worry.

10. Zoffee (Hugo Palmer/ Ben Curtis)

Had a very good spell back on the Flat for this yard last year, winning twice at up to two miles and finishing fourth in the Cesarewitch on his final start. Locally trained and reasonable to assume he'll be well primed for this reappearance. Each-way claims.

No. 10 (3) Zoffee SBK 7/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 93

11. Bascule (Richard Hughes/ Billy Loughnane (3))

Useful stayer but his best efforts have been reserved for the all-weather and Calling The Wind looks a more obvious contender for the stable.

12. Almuhit (Denis Hogan/ Joey Sheridan (3))

Quite useful on the Flat for the Gosden stable last year. Achieved only fair form in juvenile hurdles for current connections over the winter but he may fare better back on the level.

13. Law Of The Sea (Ian Williams/ Franny Norton)

Useful at up to a mile and three-quarters for the Gosden stable. Disappointing in two outings for Bhupat Seemar in Dubai at the start of 2023 but has joined a shrewd stable and Franny Norton is booked, so he's worth a second look in the betting.

14. Aztec Empire (Andrew Balding/ Oisin Murphy)

Registered a pair of all-weather wins at up to two miles at Kempton this year, but was having only his second outing on turf when a remote sixth on very testing ground at Newbury last month. Represents leading connections but others have less to prove.

15. Emiyn (Declan Carroll/ Harrison Shaw)

Front-runner with a good track record who won over this trip last September (was also fourth in last year's Plate). Needs to shrug off a disappointing effort at Thirsk three weeks ago but his course form affords him respect.

16. Call My Bluff (Dominic Ffrench Davis/ John Egan)

Has a win and two good placed efforts to show from his three visits to Chester. Couldn't live with a big improver on his reappearance at Newbury three weeks ago but pulled well clear of the rest. Much respected for a stable which has made a tremendous start to the season.

No. 16 (2) Call My Bluff (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Dominic Ffrench Davis

Jockey: John Egan

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 88

17. Al Zaraqaan (Sam England/ Leigh Roche)

Won four times over hurdles in the second half of 2022 and was a respectable second in a claiming hurdle at Fakenham last month on his final start for Archie Watson. Back on the Flat now and has a lower mark on turf compared to the all-weather but others have less to prove.