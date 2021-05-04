To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Chester Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Chester on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Chester on Wednesday.

"...took a big step forward to land the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom last time..."

Timeform on Wirko

Navello - 13:45 Chester

Navello sets the standard here after showing fairly useful form to record his second win from three starts at Brighton eight days ago. He was produced to lead entering the final furlong and quickly forged clear to land the spoils by four lengths with plenty in hand. He has improved with every visit to the racecourse and the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he may yet have more to offer. This looks a good opportunity for him to complete the hat-trick from the plum draw in stall 1.

Showalong - 14:45 Chester

Showalong shaped encouragingly when fourth on his reappearance at Thirsk last month, keeping on well to be beaten only three lengths. He is entitled to be sharper with that run under his belt and certainly showed enough to suggest he has started life in handicaps from a fair mark. He'll also be suited by the softening ground here given that both his two-year-old wins came under similar conditions.

Wirko - 15:15 Chester

Wirko took a big step forward to land the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom last time, relishing the extra distance as he followed up his victory in a Kempton novice six months earlier. Settled in mid-division in the early stages, he took a while to get going but found plenty to lead on the line, ultimately winning by a head. The strength Wirko showed at the finish suggests he'll be suited by the even longer trip here, so he is taken to follow up to put himself firmly into the Derby picture.


Smart Stat

NATIONAL LEAGUE - 16:45 Chester
3 - Richard Fahey's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Navello @4.57/2 in the 13:45 at Chester
Back Showalong @3.3512/5 in the 14:45 at Chester
Back Wirko @2.8415/8 in the 15:15 at Chester

Wednesday 5 May, 1.45pm

Wednesday 5 May, 2.45pm

Wednesday 5 May, 3.15pm

