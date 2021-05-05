To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Chester Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Chester
Timeform bring you three best bets from Chester on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Chester on Thursday.

"...promises to improve for this step up in trip..."

Timeform on Ontario

Jabbarockie - 13:45 Chester

Jabbarockie goes well fresh and made another winning reappearance in a useful handicap at Musselburgh last month. Some lenient handicapping allowed him to return from 1 lb lower than his last winning mark, and he duly obliged, making all over a sharp five furlongs in a good time. He has landed the plum draw in stall 1 here and, provided the ground doesn't become too testing, he isn't handicapped out of proceedings from a 3 lb higher mark.

Ontario - 14:15 Chester

Aidan O'Brien has an excellent record in the Dee Stakes, winning six of the last eight renewals, so Ontario has to be of interest being his only runner. He won a maiden and was placed in a couple of Group 2s last season, notably when runner-up in the Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket. That isn't the strongest form on offer, but he shaped well over an inadequate seven furlongs in the Free Handicap on his return, and promises to improve for this step up in trip.

Zoltan Star - 16:15 Chester

Zoltan Star was well found in the betting and showed plenty to work on when beaten by a 150/1 shot on his debut at Windsor last month and he looks sure to improve for that experience. The form of that race is working out well, too, with the third, fourth and sixth all winning next time out. Zoltan Star will break from the prime spot in stall 1 and could prove a tough nut to crack.

Smart Stat

Ontario - 14:15 Chester

6 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Jabbarockie @ 3.7511/4 in the 13:45 at Chester
Back Ontario @ 3.45 in the 14:15 at Chester
Back Zoltan Star @ 2.89/5 in the 16:15 at Chester

Chester 6th May (5f Hcap)

Thursday 6 May, 1.45pm

Jabbarockie
Mondammej
Lord Riddiford
Makanah
Corinthia Knight
Lihou
Venturous
Copper Knight
Mokaatil
Count Dorsay
Chester 6th May (1m2f Listed)

Thursday 6 May, 2.15pm

Ontario
Yibir
Maximal
El Drama
Foxes Tales
Earlswood
Luther Cee
Chester 6th May (5f Mdn Stks)

Thursday 6 May, 4.15pm

Russellinthebushes
Mercurial
Zoltan Star
Sir Min
Fifteen Summers
Graftonat
Forever Bright
