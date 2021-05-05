Chester Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Jabbarockie - 13:45 Chester

Jabbarockie goes well fresh and made another winning reappearance in a useful handicap at Musselburgh last month. Some lenient handicapping allowed him to return from 1 lb lower than his last winning mark, and he duly obliged, making all over a sharp five furlongs in a good time. He has landed the plum draw in stall 1 here and, provided the ground doesn't become too testing, he isn't handicapped out of proceedings from a 3 lb higher mark.

No. 4 (1) Jabbarockie SBK 11/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Eric Alston

Jockey: Harrison Shaw

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 96

Ontario - 14:15 Chester

Aidan O'Brien has an excellent record in the Dee Stakes, winning six of the last eight renewals, so Ontario has to be of interest being his only runner. He won a maiden and was placed in a couple of Group 2s last season, notably when runner-up in the Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket. That isn't the strongest form on offer, but he shaped well over an inadequate seven furlongs in the Free Handicap on his return, and promises to improve for this step up in trip.

No. 6 (7) Ontario (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Zoltan Star - 16:15 Chester

Zoltan Star was well found in the betting and showed plenty to work on when beaten by a 150/1 shot on his debut at Windsor last month and he looks sure to improve for that experience. The form of that race is working out well, too, with the third, fourth and sixth all winning next time out. Zoltan Star will break from the prime spot in stall 1 and could prove a tough nut to crack.