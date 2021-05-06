- Trainer: John Quinn
Chester Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Chester on Friday.
"...he should prove hard to peg back round here..."
Timeform on El Astronaute
Only five runners in the Huxley Stakes this year but it still looks a good renewal. On form it looks as though Armoury and Sangarius will fight it out, with preference for the former, who had some solid form in Group 1s last season. His third-place finish to Magical and Ghaiyyath in the Irish Champion Stakes stands out and this tight track shouldn't be a bother as he was last seen finishing runner-up in the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley.
El Astronaute is a very likeable and consistent sprinter who has a fantastic record at this track. He goes particularly well when fresh, too, so likely has had this starting point on his agenda for a while, and he has fared okay with the draw. His early speed is one of his main assets and he should prove hard to peg back round here. He's taken to see off the less-experienced King's Lynn.
Restorer isn't getting any younger, but boasts an excellent course record, and clearly goes well fresh, so he looks to have plenty in his favour. He finished last season with a short-head defeat of Lawn Ranger over this course and distance, the addition of cheekpieces seemingly giving him the edge he needed in the finish. Ian Williams has been among the winners of late and Restorer seemingly has plenty in his favour.
Smart Stat
Armoury - 14:15 Chester
2 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
