NAP

Theoryofeverything - 14:05 Chester

This looks a good quality three-year-old handicap and it is Theoryofeverything who is taken to come out on top. He made a striking impression when making a winning debut at Doncaster last month, looking well above average, and he ran creditably when finishing third in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury 19 days ago.

He should have a fair bit more improvement in him after just two starts and and an opening mark of 94 doesn't look too excessive now making his handicap debut, while he should also appreciate this slightly longer trip.

No. 1 (9) Theoryofeverything SBK 7/2 EXC 4.4 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 94

NEXT BEST

Hamish - 15:15 Chester

Hamish produced a very smart performance to win this race on his reappearance last season before finishing second to star stayer Kyprios in the Irish St Leger on his next start.

He resumed winning ways in the Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot next time before running below his best form in a Group 3 at Newbury. However, Hamish can boast a very good record when fresh, and is the class act in this field, so he should take all the beating in his bid to retain his crown.

No. 1 (7) Hamish SBK 13/8 EXC 2.94 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Stately Home - 15:45 Chester

A case can be made for a few of these but it is worth siding with Stately Home, who figures on a handy mark now, and the form of his latest run when finishing fifth at Newbury is working out well.

He shaped as if still in top form on that occasion and can now add to his Kempton success sticking to this trip at a course which places more emphasis on speed.