NAP

Novel Legend - 16:55 Chester

Novel Legend made it three wins from his last four starts with another dominant performance at Newbury three weeks ago, hitting the front over a furlong out and quickly forging clear from there to land the spoils by six lengths.

His strength at the finish suggests he'll be suited by this longer trip and it goes without saying that he has plenty to recommend him from a handicapping perspective.

After all, Novel Legend is effectively 7 lb well-in here under a small penalty for his Newbury success, so it looks an excellent opportunity for him to add another win to his tally on his way to bigger and better things.

No. 1 (14) Novel Legend (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.72 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 88

NEXT BEST

Mujtaba - 14:40 Chester

Mujtaba showed borderline very smart form when last seen winning a handicap at Newbury in October, drawing right away in the final furlong to win by seven lengths in most impressive fashion.

This will be his first run in pattern company, but he ran to such a high level at Newbury that he still sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The testing conditions won't be an issue and Mujtaba has gone well fresh in the past, so another bold bid seems assured as he seeks a sixth career success.

No. 3 (4) Mujtaba SBK 4/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Groundbreaker - 14:05 Chester

Groundbreaker proved better than ever on his final two starts of 2022, producing his best effort when last seen finishing fourth in a handicap at Newbury in September.

He was beaten only two and three-quarter lengths on that occasion, running on late having been caught further back than ideal, and the handicapper has left his mark unchanged.

A strong sort, Groundbreaker should have more to offer as a four-year-old and is one to watch under Oisin Murphy having also had a gelding operation during the winter.