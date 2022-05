NAP: Night Battle looks smart

Night Battle - 14:40 Chester

This looks a good renewal of the Cheshire Oaks and several arrive with plenty of potential, but it was impossible not to be impressed by Night Battle on debut at Lingfield, and she looks a pattern-class filly in the making.

She cost 475,000 guineas as a yearling and she overcame a very sedate gallop to make a winning start, looking something out of the ordinary as she came from the rear to run down a pair who were much better placed and who'd already shown plenty of ability. The bare form of that victory can't be rated too highly, but she is open to any amount of improvement now, and looks a very exciting prospect.

No. 7 (6) Night Battle (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Ever Given can progress again

Ever Given - 15:40 Chester

Hugo Palmer has made a good start since moving premises and Ever Given looks interesting now back in a handicap on his return to action.

He was very progressive last season, winning four times, notably a valuable sales race at York in August, and he travelled strongly on his final start in a listed event at the same course. Ever Given is also usually ridden prominently, so has a perfect berth in stall 2, and he has the potential to develop into a smart performer this year. His main form rivals are drawn wider and a big run is expected.

No. 1 (2) Ever Given (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 97

EACH-WAY: Smeaton's Light has solid place claims

Smeaton's Light - 16:45 Chester

Smeaton's Light opened his account on his return at Thirsk last month and went on to run some solid races in handicaps after.

Some of that form has worked out well, too, so it was no surprise to see him well backed on his reappearance at Leicester 11 days ago, running right up to his best and only headed close home. The handicapper has raised him 2 lb since, but he is a prominent runner who is drawn well and seems sure to launch another bold bid.