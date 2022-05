NAP: Mujtaba can prove himself well handicapped

Mujtaba - 14:05 Chester

Mujtaba was very progressive last season and he is well worth another chance to prove himself well handicapped following an underwhelming run in the Lincoln on return.

He was a well backed favourite for a yard that has a good record in the race, and didn't have any obvious excuses, well drawn and well enough positioned to land a blow, but for one reason or another he was unable to make his mark. However, he is more than capable of bouncing back, this just his fifth start after all, and he should be well suited by stepping up in trip.

No. 2 (7) Mujtaba SBK 2/1 EXC 3.5 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 98

NEXT BEST: Acklam Express can go well down in class

Acklam Express - 15:45 Chester

Acklam Express has won since his juvenile season, but he was placed in a Group 2 and Group 1 in Dubai last season, and proved he retains all of his ability in two starts back at Meydan earlier this year.

He produced a smart performance when runner-up to Lazuli in February and can have a line put through his latest start in Group 3 company, shuffled back from two furlongs out and having no chance of getting back into the race from there. A wide draw isn't ideal, but he is a fast horse who should get into a good position, and this is easier than the races he usually contests.

No. 6 (6) Acklam Express (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Coltrane has a big chance

Coltrane - 15:15 Chester

Coltrane won the ultra-competitive Melrose Handicap from a 2 lb higher mark in his three-year-old campaign but has been lightly raced since.

His last two runs have come over two miles at Kempton but proved no match for the well-ridden winner last time, but that form has been boosted since when Earlofthecotswolds won the All-Weather Marathon at Newcastle. This test should suit Coltrane well and breaking from a perfect draw in stall 2, a big run is expected.