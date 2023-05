NAP

Jer Batt - 14:05 Chester

Jer Batt hasn't fared well with the draw but from a handicapping perspective he is hard to oppose. He has shown much improved form since joining this yard, winning two of his three starts, and it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of his victory at Musselburgh 10 days ago.

He put that contest to bed from some way out, edging ahead from halfway and continuing to pour it on in the closing stages. Jer Batt escapes a penalty for that success due to the conditions of that race and with Billy Loughnane again taking 3 lb off he should be hard to beat despite a wide draw.

No. 11 (12) Jer Batt (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5 Trainer: David & Nicola Barron

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 80

NEXT BEST

Royal Dress - 15:45 Chester

Royal Dress bumped into a promising filly at Doncaster on her final start last season and improved further to open her account in heavy ground at the same course on her return to action last month.

She was well fancied to do so and she got the job done with the minimum of fuss, going with plenty of enthusiasm, and her useful pedigree points to her doing even better now handicapping from what appears to be a fair mark and breaking from a good draw.

No. 8 (3) Royal Dress (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 80

EACH WAY

Balon d'Or - 13:30 Chester

Backing horses with wide draws at Chester does come with risks attached, but Balon d'Or made a good impression at Musselburgh, and may be good enough to get away with it.

He knew his job when making a winning debut, and that form is working out particularly well, so there is plenty to like, aside from stall 11. At the prices, he is worth chancing given he has the potential to improve a fair bit further.