Chester Racing Tips: Grosvenor Square stands out on form

A Chester Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Chester Nap - 15:40 - Back Grosvenor Square

No. 4 (1) Grosvenor Square (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Grosvenor Square is from an excellent family - half-brother to Irish Derby winner Santiago amongst others - and he made a promising start last season, overcoming inexperience to make a winning debut at Galway.

He had plenty in hand on that occasion and improved further when finishing third in the Beresford Stakes just 11 days later, looking far from the finished article, and that experience wasn't lost on him as he showed when bolting up in a Group 3 at Leopardstown when last seen.

Grosvenor Square relished the step up to nine furlongs on that occasion in what were testing conditions, making all of the running and proving very strong at the finish. He is a good prospect for middle distances this year and sets a lofty standard for his rivals to aim at.

Chester Next Best - 15:05 - Back Forest Fairy

No. 4 (1) Forest Fairy (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Forest Fairy was supported in the betting and ran out an impressive winner on her debut over a mile and a half at Wolverhampton in February, looking something out of the ordinary as she thumped the colts and geldings by six lengths.

Her inexperience was evident leaving the stalls, missing the break but she moved into the race nicely, produced to lead around two furlongs out and readily quickening clear in the final furlong. That form has been boosted since, too, so she looks very interesting now moving up in class on her turf debut.