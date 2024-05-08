Chester Racing Tips: God's Window very interesting in Dee Stakes

A Chester Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Chester Nap - 15:05 - Back God's Window

God's Window made a highly-promising start to his career when winning a maiden over a mile at Doncaster last season, going about his job well and having the race won once he hit the front, and he was fast tracked to Group 1 company in the Futurity Trophy Stakes back at Doncaster just a month later.

God's Window ran a fine race while still showing signs of inexperience, doing all of his best work at the finish without being given an overly hard time, leaving the impression he will take a big step forward once moving up to middle distances.

He completed a simple task with any amount in hand on his return and that outing will have set him up perfectly for this test now moving up in trip.

Chester Next Best - 16:45 - Back Arch Legend

Arch Legend started at big prices in three runs towards the end of last year, but he always appealed as the type to progress once moving into handicaps as a three-year-old, and he has made a mockery of his mark in two starts so far.

He was much shorter in the betting on his return and handicap debut at Windsor last month, and he showed much improved form, as expected relishing the step up in trip and staying on well in the closing stages to beat another well-treated sort with a bit in hand.

Arch Legend had no issue following up under a penalty at Wolverhampton last week, always travelling well and soon in command with around a furlong to go, his rider able to ease him close home. Connections have wisely turned him out under another penalty (officially 4 lb well in) and he looks a big player in pursuit of a hat-trick.