Fast Response didn't give her running when down the field in the Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood earlier in the week despite having underfoot conditions to suit but it seems significant that Karl Burke is happy to turn her out again quickly here.

She's a typical daughter of her sire Fast Company in that she relishes the mud, winning three times under those conditions last autumn, including a listed race at Doncaster.

Chester Next Best - 14:00 - Back Alba Longa

The Ralph Beckett-trained Alba Longa finished third behind some now useful fillies at Doncaster on her final start last year and returned with an impressive win, again under very testing conditions, on her handicap debut at Windsor in May when coming clear of some in-form rivals at the end of a steadily-run race.

She was therefore expected to follow up at Goodwood the following month but that was in a better race on very different ground. Although beaten three lengths into third behind Great Bedwyn, the way Alba Longa travelled suggested there are more races to be won with her this year and this looks a good opportunity for her back on softer ground.

She's twice been runner-up in listed contests on heavy ground this term, including when three quarters of a length second to Holguin over seven furlongs here last month, and can go one better here dropping back to what is probably her optimum trip.