Chester Racing Tips: Exciting Passenger can make winning return

A Chester Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Chester Nap - 15:05 - Back Passenger

Passenger made a striking impression when winning the Wood Ditton at Newmarket by three lengths last year, noisy and on his toes beforehand and overcoming inexperience to make a winning debut, and he was unlucky not to get very close to winning in the Dante Stakes at York on his next start given he conceded first run with a less-than-ideal passage.

Passenger was supplemented for the Derby afterwards but seemed to be caught out by a lack of know-how just six weeks on from his debut and he wasn't at all given a hard time. He was given plenty of time afterwards and resumed his progress when winning a listed event at Windsor on his final start in August, not doing a great deal having seemed to have sealed the race with an impressive move to the front over a furlong out.

Sir Michael Stoute is renowned for excelling with lightly-raced older horses and Passenger has the potential to develop into a top-level performer this season.

Chester Next Best - 13:30 - Back Dancing Magic

Dancing Magic was highly tried as a juvenile and also performed with credit in pattern events last season, too, a particular highlight being his third-place finish in the Craven Stakes at Newmarket.

He caught the eye on his return at Newbury on just his second run in a handicap (also first run since being gelded) and he left the impression he'd come on a fair bit for the run, travelling better than most but having to wait for a gap to appear over two furlongs out.

Dancing Magic didn't quicken as expected once in the clear, but he should strip fitter for that outing, and he is potentially very well treated from a mark of 94. He is at least 2lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and seems sure to launch a bold bid from stall 3.