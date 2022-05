NAP

Albaflora - 15:10 Chester

Albaflora was runner-up in Group 1 company in her last two starts last year and sets the clear standard dropping down to Group 3 company for the Ormonde Stakes. While she was no match for runaway Oaks winner Snowfall in the Yorkshire Oaks, she then finished in front of that filly when beaten just a short head by Eshaada in the Fillies' & Mares' Stakes at Ascot when last seen. Albaflora has also won first time out in both her previous campaigns, her seven-length win in a listed race at Ascot this time last year making her a leading contender for the Coronation Cup. She went on to finish fourth at Epsom and can book her place in that race again with victory here.

No. 8 (2) Albaflora SBK 11/8 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Trojan Horse - 16:50 Chester

There are some progressive types in this handicap for three-year-olds over a mile and a half but the one with the strongest claims is Trojan Horse. He represents Charlie & Mark Johnston, the yard that has been successful in two of the last three renewals of this race. Trojan Horse looks on a good mark for his handicap debut after winning his last couple of starts in novices, at Redcar last October and on his reappearance at Ripon last month. He looked well suited by the step up to today's trip at Ripon and was only doing the minimum in front, leading under three furlongs out but then idling in the closing stages to win cosily in the end by three-quarters of a length from Kincade.

No. 6 (6) Trojan Horse (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 82

EACH-WAY

Militia - 13:30 Chester

Militia is all speed so he should be able to make the most of his draw next to the rail which can be a big advantage at Chester, particularly over this five furlongs. He's a former course-and-distance winner and confirmed that he goes well here when making the frame in both his visits to Chester last year, despite a much less favourable draw on the first occasion. Militia proved better than ever at the age of six last season, when successful twice at another sharp left-handed track, Catterick, and with the benefit of a recent run at Ripon behind him, he should strip fitter here and give it a good shot from stall one.