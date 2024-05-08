Chester May Meeting Day Two Tips: Mark Milligan's trio of Thursday selections

Speedy sprinter to make all

5/4 2.25 NAP Never So Brave potentially a handicap blot

Gosden Classic hope to take the Dee Stakes

It doesn't take a genius to know that inside draws are favoured at Chester, particularly in sprints, and when you have a speedy horse with a plum berth and the price looks right, then you have something to bet on.

Democracy Dilemma ticks all those boxes in the opening 5f handicap and Robert Cowell's lightning-quick sprinter can lead his rivals a merry dance from stall two.

Progressive last season for David Evans, Democracy Dilemma won four times in total, including when taking a deep-ground handicap over this C&D on his final start.

He was sold for 105,000 guineas following that win and made a highly promising start for his new connections when finishing third to Walbank in a competitive handicap over 6f at Meydan in January, showing all his usual speed before fading over a trip that stretches him a touch.

His subsequent run on dirt at Jebel Ali is best forgiven as he isn't bred for that task, but now getting back on grass here should show him to much better effect.

With his main pace rivals drawn wider than ideal, it's not difficult to see this four-year-old bouncing out and making all around Chester's tight turns.

Never So Brave bumped into a pair of subsequent Group 1 winners when runner-up on both starts as a juvenile and he could be a step ahead of the assessor in this 7.5f class 2 handicap.

Sir Michael Stoute's son of No Nay Never made his debut at Newmarket in June, where his finished second to Ancient Wisdom, who went on to win a Group 3 before finishing off his season with success at the top level in the Futurity at Doncaster.

The Saeed Suhail-owned colt was also runner-up on his only other start as a juvenile, beaten less than a length by Prix Morny winner Vandeek.

He proved his well-being by returning with an easy success in a maiden at Thirsk, the bare form of which is nothing special, but it's obvious he's much better judged on both of those juvenile runs, either of which potentially make him look a very well-handicapped horse here off an opening mark of 94.

I'd be pretty sure that connections will be harboring hopes of this one being more than a handicapper in time, but picking up this valuable pot will be a nice stepping stone on the way to better things.

God's Window in the following 10f Listed Dee Stakes has form that ties in with Never So Brave, as he finished third to Ancient Wisdom in that aforementioned Futurity on his final start as a juvenile.

The selection was probably better than the bare result there, too, having been slowly away and ending up not ideally placed in a race that only unfolded well after halfway.

He finished off really well in that contest, despite still showing some signs of inexperience, and looks the type to make up into a high-quality three-year-old.

He returned with a simple task in a three-runner novice contest at Nottingham, and while that race told us nothing new about the son of Dubawi, it will have served to have blown away any early-season cobwebs.

There's also plenty of stamina in God's Window's pedigree, so stepping up to today's ten-furlong trip could well bring about more improvement.

There's promise among his rivals, with recent winner Jayarebe and Bracken's Laugh heading them, while Aidan O'Brien's Capulet is better than he showed last time, though I'd be surprised if any of them have the latent talent of the selection.