Chester Cup: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Chester Cup Handicap

14:45 Chester, Friday

Live on ITV4

1. Falcon Eight (Dermot Weld, Ireland/Frankie Dettori)

Smart performer who bagged 2m Sandown listed race under Frankie Dettori in 2019. Fair efforts in only 2 outings last year. Yard's runners over here always respected.

No. 1 (10) Falcon Eight (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 104

2. Who Dares Wins (Alan King/Tom Marquand)

Smart dual-purpose performer who won Queen Alexandra at Royal Ascot last summer. Not disgraced on AW this year. Placed in this race in 2018 and 2019 so has to enter the reckoning from handy draw.

3. The Grand Visir (Ian Williams/Richard Kingscote)

Ascot Stakes winner in 2019. Some good runs in defeat on Flat in 2020, including narrowly denied by Who Dares Wins in Queen Alexandra. Also close fourth in Glorious Goodwood handicap off 1 lb higher.

4. Themaxwecan (Mark Johnston/Ben Curtis)

As good as ever when landing a valuable prize at Musselburgh (1¾m) on return in April. Not seen to best effect in a small field at Ripon since and likely still in form. Draw could make life awkward.

5. Lucky Deal (Mark Johnston/Andrew Breslin (5))

Scored twice over 2m on AW over the winter. Not disgraced when never-dangerous sixth of 14 back on turf at Newbury 3 weeks ago but others arrive with more pressing claims.

6. Rare Groove (Jedd O'Keeffe/P. J. McDonald)

Has a progressive profile over 2m, scoring on AW at Newcastle last month. Just as effective on turf and may not have reached his limit yet. 16 box possibly not ideal, though.

7. Not So Sleepy (Hughie Morrison/Graham Lee)

Good fourth in Cesarewitch before landing a second successive win in valuable Betfair Exchange at Ascot. Front-running style suited to this if he can get across from stall 13.

No. 7 (13) Not So Sleepy SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 100

8. Cardano (Ian Williams/Ryan Moore)

Pair of 1½m AW wins at Lingfield this year before edged out by Themaxwecan in 1¾m Musselburgh handicap over Easter. Longer trip an unknown but yard won this before and Ryan Moore does the steering.

9. Reshoun (Ian Williams/Andrea Atzeni)

Form went up a notch in visor when winning Marsh Cup at Newbury last July. Ended 2020 on a low note but this has presumably been a target for while given who own him. No shock if he goes well.

10. Hochfeld (Mark Johnston/Connor Beasley)

Made all in small field at Nottingham in April and even better when close second off this mark at Hamilton on Sunday. Third run in quick succession but horses from this yard do thrive on racing.

11. Trumpet Man (Mark Johnston/Franny Norton)

Career took off all of a sudden last autumn, winning 3 times and showing useful form. Behind a couple of these on his Musselburgh reappearance but he did shape as if the run would bring him on.

12. Nate The Great (Andrew Balding/David Probert)

Ended losing run in a useful 2m contest at Wolverhampton in February and backed that up when fourth to Themaxwecan (Cardano second) at Musselburgh last month.

13. Future Investment (Ralph Beckett/Hector Crouch)

Posted career best when pouncing late to land 2m course handicap last August. Not disgraced at Haydock next time and shaped as if still in good form when midfield in Cesarewitch final outing.

14. Glencadam Glory (Tim Easterby/Jason Hart)

Excellent second from the front in last year's Ebor off 4 lb higher. Hasn't got close to that level since but likely needed the run on Musselburgh reappearance and he's dangerously well handicapped.

No. 14 (9) Glencadam Glory SBK 12/1 EXC 19 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 95

15. Rochester House (Mark Johnston/Joe Fanning)

Dual 2m winner towards the end of 2020 and back to somewhere approaching his best when third of 14 at Newbury (2m) 3 weeks ago. One of 5 runners for stable.

16. Blakeney Point (Donald McCain/Ella McCain (5))

Course winner. Hard to get too excited by his Flat efforts in recent times but he did score twice over hurdles for this yard last season (also second at Worcester 14 days ago). Yard won this before.

17. Coeur de Lion (Alan King/Thore Hammer Hansen (3))

Likeable stayer who gained notable victory in Ascot Stakes last June. May have needed run back from break at Newbury recently and he's won and finished second in Plate on both previous visits here.

