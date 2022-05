Cheshire Oaks

14:40 Chester, Wednesday

Live on ITV4

1. Above The Curve (Joseph O'Brien/Shane Crosse)

Superbly bred filly and following an eye-catching debut at Leopardstown in the autumn, she made a most impressive return to action back at that venue last month, always travelling well and easily putting the race to bed. She has scope for plenty more improvement and commands respect.

No. 1 (7) Above The Curve (Usa) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

2. Hello Jumeirah (William Haggas/Tom Marquand)

Dam stayed well and she looked a superb prospect when running out a ready winner under merely hands-and-heels riding starting out at Kempton a month ago. Very likely to leave the bare form of that trailing in its wake and has to be high on the shortlist.

No. 2 (9) Hello Jumeirah SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

3. Improvise (Michael Bell/David Egan)

All the better for debut experience when landing a six-runner novice event at Haydock in September over a mile. Out of a mare who won over a mile and a half, so the trip should be in range, and she is the type who will have more to offer as a three-year-old, but but this is a tall order.

4. Makinmedoit (Harry Eustace/Hayley Turner)

Progressive form at an ordinary level on the all-weather last year and didn't need to improve to land the odds on reappearance at Brighton. (tongue tied). Hard to see her getting involved at this level, though.

5. Moon de Vega (Ralph Beckett/Rob Hornby)

Continued the theme of race-by-race progress when landing a 10-runer maiden at Doncaster over a mile in October and dam won over 11 furlongs, so this trip should be within range, but others bring better form and ability to the table.

6. Morning Poem (John & Thady Gosden/Frankie Dettori)

Kingman filly who overcame greenness and a tardy start to make a winning debut at Kempton in November (1m). Raced freely when disappointing over the same course and distance last month, but she's entitled to come forward for that, and couldn't be in better hands.

7. Night Battle (Simon & Ed Crisford/James Doyle)

Cost 475,000 guineas as a yearling, from a talented family and she looked out of ordinary when coming from off the pace to land a seven-runner maiden at Lingfield last month. Has the scope to do a lot better and she's a fascinating contender now quickly stepping up in grade. Big player.

No. 7 (6) Night Battle (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

8. Thoughts of June (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

Surpassed her two-year-old form when second of 12 on her return at Leopardstown a month ago. Well-bred and in top hands, but no match for Above The Curve on the day, and it is hard to see her reversing that form.

9. Typewriter (Andrew Balding/David Probert)

Showed improved form to get off the mark at Nottingham in August and took her form up another level when making a winning handicap debut back there a couple of months later. Shaped like a stayer on reappearance at Doncaster but lacks the scope of some of these.

10. Wynter Wildes (Charlie Fellowes/Daniel Tudhope)

Has shown fair form at up to a mile on the all-weather this year, winning at Southwell in March, but looks a social runner at this level now upped markedly in trip. Hard to make claims for.