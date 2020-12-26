- Trainer: Evan Williams
Chepstow Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Chepstow on Sunday...
"...remains capable of better and should be off the mark before long."
Timeform on Champagne Rhythm
Champagne Rhythm - 12:30 Chepstow
Champagne Rhythm showed promise in a couple of bumpers at Killarney and this venue before being sent hurdling, and he made an encouraging start to life over obstacles at Ffos Las last month, unable to get the better of an improving Paul Nicholls charge but that race by no means getting to the bottom of him. He confirmed the promise of that effort under much more prominent tactics over this course and distance last time, going like the best horse in the race before the winner managed to overhauled him in a muddling finish. Champagne Rhythm remains capable of better and should be off the mark before long.
My Way justified strong market support to open his account in a Stratford hurdle back in October, not needing to be at his best to belatedly get off the mark, and he has gone with plenty of zest in his two starts over fences recently, shaping better than the bare result suggests when fourth in the Badger Beers at Wincanton last month, and when fifth at Sandown most recently. This step back in trip looks a positive move, and it is unlikely that My Way will remain a maiden in this sphere for much longer.
Secret Reprieve - 14:50 Chepstow
Secret Reprieve is bidding to become the second successive home-trained winner of the Welsh Grand National, and a repeat of the performance he put up in the trial for this race three weeks ago should see him difficult to beat. A low-mileage sort, Secret Reprieve comfortably saw off The Two amigos and Bobo Mac at this venue last time, travelling well and jumping soundly before drawing clear on the run-in. He remains open to improvement as a chaser, is likely to stay this marathon trip, and looks well treated under a 4 lb penalty.
Smart Stat
HOUX GRIS - 13:40 Chepstow
2 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 10 runnings
22% Paul Nicholls's strike rate at CHEPSTOW since the start of the 2015/16 season
Recommended bets
Champagne Rhythm - 12:30 Chepstow
My Way - 13:05 Chepstow
Secret Reprieve - 14:50 Chepstow
Chep 27th Dec (2m3f Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 27 December, 12.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gladiateur Allen
|Champagne Rhythm
|Pozo Emery
|Promising Milan
|Time To Move On
|Pennyforapound
|No Hubs No Hoobs
|Gastara
|Regaby
|Fevertre
Chep 27th Dec (2m3f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 27 December, 1.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Moonlighter
|Esprit Du Large
|Aso
|My Way
|Gala Ball
|Equus Dancer
|Tiquer
Chep 27th Dec (3m6f Grd3 Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 27 December, 2.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Secret Reprieve
|Springfield Fox
|Christmas In April
|Truckers Lodge
|Yala Enki
|The Two Amigos
|Prime Venture
|Ramses De Teillee
|Lord Du Mesnil
|Big River
|Dominateur
|Bobo Mac
|Vieux Lion Rouge
|The Hollow Ginge
|Captain Drake
|Didero Vallis
|Joe Farrell
|Alminar