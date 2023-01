NAP

Prime Pretender - 15:10 Chepstow

Winning pointer Prime Pretender is still searching for a first victory under Rules but he has made a promising start since being sent chasing, filling the runner-up spot on all three outings. Prime Pretender found only a thriving, well-handicapped rival who was completing a hat-trick too strong at Ffos Las on Thursday, but he pulled well clear of a recent winner in third. He looks well treated off the same mark and has a clear edge on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings in what strikes as being a thin race.

No. 4 Prime Pretender SBK 5/2 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 102

NEXT BEST

Pepe Le Moko - 15:40 Chepstow

Pepe Le Moko failed to meet expectations at Lingfield last month, but he was unsuited by how that contest developed as he lacked the pace to make an impact in a steadily-run race over the minimum trip. He had previously shaped with encouragement when sixth in a competitive event on his handicap debut at Cheltenham, where he also left the impression that he would be suited by facing a stiffer test. He ought to relish this step up in trip here and the good form of trainer Jane Williams is also in the favour of this lightly-raced potential improver.