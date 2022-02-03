Chepstow Racing Tips: Plenty to like about De Young Warrior

NAP: Fine form of the Jeremy Scott yard can continue

De Young Warrior - 14:25 Chepstow

De Young Warrior has come to fences relatively late in his career, but he is certainly built for the job, and there was plenty to like about his winning debut in this sphere at Exeter in December.

He scored in the style of one who has much more to offer in this sphere, jumping fluently (barring a ponderous leap at the first) and still having a fair bit to do approaching the third-last before staying on strongly from there on in. He was suited by a strongly-run race on that occasion, but he is just 4lb higher now, and should get a fair gallop to aim at in this better race.

No. 10 De Young Warrior EXC 4.2 Trainer: Jeremy Scott

Jockey: David Noonan

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 122

NEXT BEST: Supervisor can progress to open his account

Supervisor - 15:00 Chepstow

Supervisor did show some ability over hurdles despite not being able to get his head in front, and judged by his chase debut at Uttoxeter, he is going to prove much better in this sphere like so many from the Venetia Williams yard do.

He was well backed on his return from 10 months and impressed with a few super leaps, but he was a little too free and left the impression he would come on for the run. He's open to improvement now and it will be a surprise if he isn't up to defying a mark in the 90s.

No. 7 Supervisor (Ire) EXC 2.66 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 97

EACH WAY: Chance Another Emotion to build on his reappearance

Another Emotion - 15:30 Chepstow

This looks an open handicap, but it could be worth taking a chance on Another Emotion, for all he has a fair bit to prove following a below-par reappearance run.

It is worth noting, however, that he took a big leap forward after his return last season, and he is now just 4lb higher than when winning by nine and a half lengths at Carlisle last season. Furthermore, he is now fitted with a first-time visor, and a much better showing could be on the cards.