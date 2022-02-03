To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Chepstow Racing Tips: Plenty to like about De Young Warrior

Chepstow hurdles
There is a competitive card at Chepstow on Friday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Chepstow on Friday.

"He was suited by a strongly-run race on that occasion, but he is just 4lb higher now, and should get a fair gallop to aim at in this better race..."

NAP: Fine form of the Jeremy Scott yard can continue

De Young Warrior - 14:25 Chepstow

De Young Warrior has come to fences relatively late in his career, but he is certainly built for the job, and there was plenty to like about his winning debut in this sphere at Exeter in December.

He scored in the style of one who has much more to offer in this sphere, jumping fluently (barring a ponderous leap at the first) and still having a fair bit to do approaching the third-last before staying on strongly from there on in. He was suited by a strongly-run race on that occasion, but he is just 4lb higher now, and should get a fair gallop to aim at in this better race.

NEXT BEST: Supervisor can progress to open his account

Supervisor - 15:00 Chepstow

Supervisor did show some ability over hurdles despite not being able to get his head in front, and judged by his chase debut at Uttoxeter, he is going to prove much better in this sphere like so many from the Venetia Williams yard do.

He was well backed on his return from 10 months and impressed with a few super leaps, but he was a little too free and left the impression he would come on for the run. He's open to improvement now and it will be a surprise if he isn't up to defying a mark in the 90s.

EACH WAY: Chance Another Emotion to build on his reappearance

Another Emotion - 15:30 Chepstow

This looks an open handicap, but it could be worth taking a chance on Another Emotion, for all he has a fair bit to prove following a below-par reappearance run.

It is worth noting, however, that he took a big leap forward after his return last season, and he is now just 4lb higher than when winning by nine and a half lengths at Carlisle last season. Furthermore, he is now fitted with a first-time visor, and a much better showing could be on the cards.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back De Young Warrior @ 5.04/1 in the 14:25 Chepstow
Next Best - Back Supervisor @ 3.7511/4 in the 15:00 Chepstow
Each Way - Back Another Emotion @ 15.014/1 in the 15:30 Chepstow

