Chepstow NAP - 15:50 - Back Leading Swoop

No. 2 Leading Swoop (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Robert Walford

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 98

Leading Swoop left his previous form behind when suffering a narrow reversal at Fontwell in January, running on well to pass the post just a short head behind a thriving sort who has won again since.

The first two pulled 12 lengths clear of the remainder and Leading Swoop is only 3 lb higher in the weights today.

Still relatively unexposed after just two starts in handicaps, he may yet have more to offer and should be thereabouts again if ready to go after nine months off.

Chepstow Next Best - 14:05 - Back Jackpot d'Athou

No. 6 Jackpot D'athou (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Jackpot d'Athou showed plenty of ability in three starts in bumpers, still looking a bit rough around the edges when last seen filling the runner-up spot (beaten three lengths) at Taunton in April.

He's had a breathing operation during his subsequent absence and the experience he gained last season should stand him in good stead in his novice campaign over hurdles.

Trained by Paul Nicholls, Jackpot d'Athou looks potentially useful and winning an ordinary maiden like this should prove a mere formality.

Chepstow Each-Way - 15:15 - Back Our Friend Mo

No. 4 Our Friend Mo (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 92

Our Friend Mo remains with potential after just three starts over hurdles and could be the each-way play in a wide-open contest.

Admittedly, the form of those efforts was nothing to shout about, finishing well beaten each time, but she starts life in handicaps from a reasonable mark and the longer trip today could eke out more improvement on just her fourth run for Jonjo O'Neill, who has a solid 16% strike rate with handicap hurdling debutants.