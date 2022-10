NAP: Holly still has huge potential

Holly - 16:00 Chepstow

Holly looked potentially something out of the ordinary when easily winning a maiden hurdle at Wincanton in December, cruising clear on the run-in to win by seven lengths having jumped well throughout.

Her absence since suggests she might have had a setback, but she reappears this season with her potential fully intact.

A dual Grade 3 bumper winner in France, Holly is still open to significant improvement over hurdles and it will certainly be a surprise if she isn't capable of winning handicaps from a BHA mark of 125.

No. 4 Holly (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 125

NEXT BEST: Now or never for Cloth Cap

Cloth Cap - 13:35 Chepstow

Cloth Cap was a useful chaser in his prime, as he showed when putting up a dominant display to win the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury back in November 2020.

Admittedly, he has been a bit in-and-out in the interim and last season ended on a low note when he was pulled up in the Grand National (later said to have bled).

However, it seems that fresh is the best time to catch him and he is starting look dangerously well handicapped judged on the pick of his form.

After all, Cloth Cap lines up here from a BHA mark of 144 having finished a good fourth off 156 on last season's reappearance at Cheltenham.

No. 1 Cloth Cap (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 144

EACH-WAY: Deeper Blue looks a big player

Deeper Blue - 14:10 Chepstow

Deeper Blue ended last season with back-to-back wins over hurdles, first getting off the mark in a maiden at Fontwell in March and then defying a penalty to follow up in a handicap at Exeter just three days later.

He produced a career-best effort on the last occasion, hitting the front two out and gradually asserting from there to win by six lengths in convincing fashion.

That form puts Deeper Blue right in the mix here and another big run seems assured in his hat-trick bid, with further progress not out of the question on his first start for six months.