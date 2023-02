NAP

Monbeg Genius - 15:00 Chepstow

This looks a good race but it is hard to get away from the claims of Monbeg Genius, who has made a promising start to life over fences, winning his last two, and he left the impression he has plenty more to offer over course and distance last month.

He scored by five lengths but was value for more, produced to lead at the second-last and easily moving clear of his rivals under a hands-and-heels ride. A subsequent 5 lb rise looks rather lenient and this likeable type has excellent claims of going in again, very much the type to keep rising through the handicap.

No. 1 Monbeg Genius (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 132

NEXT BEST

Hipop des Ongrais - 14:00 Chepstow

Hipop des Ongrais is very much a chaser on looks and he came on a bundle for his reappearance and chasing debut at Lingfield when opening his account over fences at Fontwell in December.

He stripped fitter and looked a good prospect, given a prominent ride and jumping impeccably throughout. He forged clear in the closing stages in the style of a horse who has much more to offer and it is a surprise he has only been raised 8 lb for that success. That form could hardly have worked out any better, too, with the second, third and fifth all winning next time out, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

No. 12 Hipop Des Ongrais (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Robert Walford

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 102

EACH WAY

Santos Blue - 16:05 Chepstow

Santos Blue is a winning pointer who proved a different proposition when opening his account under Rules on handicap debut at Wetherby on Boxing Day.

He had a tongue tie back on for the first time since his Rules debut and he got the job done in good style, produced to lead between the last two flights and displaying a good turn of foot on the run-in. Santos Blue held the progressive runner-up and that form looks solid for the grade. He seems sure to be in the mix again over a trip he remains unexposed at.